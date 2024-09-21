Sayonara Sonny Dykes, TCU head coach tossed from game against SMU
By Sam Fariss
The Iron Skillet temperature has been turned up following the ejection of TCU head coach Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs trailed the SMU Mustangs 41-21 when Dykes for his first unsportsmanlike penalty and there was no looking back for the coach.
Dykes continued to broadcast his grievances to the officials and, before fans could blink, he had received his second unsportsmanlike penalty of the second half.
In college football, one plus one equals an ejection, and all of a sudden, TCU didn't have its head coach on the sideline.
Dykes, who is in his third season with the Horned Frogs, was the SMU head coach for three years before driving down the road for the TCU gig. On his way out of the game, Dykes gave the SMU crowd a fist pump just for one last jab at his former team.
Right after Dykes was ejected, the Horned Frogs put another touchdown on the scoreboard to make it 41-28 with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Josh Hoover to Jack Beck. However, on SMU's next drive, the Mustangs responded in style.
Following a Kevin Jennings 24-yard touchdown pass to wideout Brashard Smith, the Mustangs converted on their two-point conversion to push their lead to 21 points, going up 49-28.
Both SMU and TCU were 2-1 heading into the Iron Skillet but it seems like the Horned Frogs have lost their head coach and their second game of the season.
Next week, the Mustangs take on the Florida State Seminoles while the Horned Frogs take on the Kansas Jayhawks.