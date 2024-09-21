Three Big 12 matchups to watch in Week 4
1. Utah @ Oklahoma State
The 12th-ranked Utah Utes will travel to Stillwater to take on the 14th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys this weekend in what will be Utah's first Big 12 conference game since joining this past offseason.
With all signs pointing to Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising returning after missing the last two weeks with a hand injury, it's perfect timing as Utah will face its toughest test yet this season. Rising will face an Oklahoma State defense that is allowing the most yards per game in the Big 12 at 462.7 with 305.3 of those coming through the air.
Utah will be tasked with stopping junior running back Ollie Gordon II, off to a slow start after a huge week one performance Gordon II is looking to prove himself as the top running back in the nation against a Utah defense that ranks 5th in the Big 12 allowing 109 rushing yards per game.
The Utes will look to establish themselves as the team to beat in the Big 12 this weekend if they can slow down the Cowboys' potent offense and take advantage of their poor defense in Week 4.
2. Arizona State @ Texas Tech
I think it's safe to say not many people had Arizona State opening the season 3-0 after a rough two-year period in the program's history.
In their first season as a member of the Big 12, Arizona State had a gutsy comeback on the road against Texas State last week and now will go on the road in what will be their first Big 12 conference game against a Texas Tech team that has a familiar face on the roster.
Arizona State will have its hands full as they take on a high-powered Texas Tech offense that averages 44.7 points per game. The Red Raiders currently have the 4th-ranked passing offense in the nation at 358.3 yards per game through the air and the ninth-ranked total offense at 538.7 yards per game.
While Texas Tech can put up points in a hurry, they also have trouble stopping their opponents offensively leading all Power 4 schools in points allowed per game at 36.3 while allowing the second-most yards in the Big 12 at 461.3 per game.
The Sun Devils will look to control the game on the ground with a potent running game that is putting up 229.3 rushing yards per game, headlined by senior running back Cam Skattebo as they aim to start their Big 12 tenure 1-0 in conference play.
3. Kansas State @ BYU
A battle of unbeatens will take place as the Kansas State Wildcats travel to Provo, UT to face a Big 12 newcomer in the BYU Cougars.
The Wildcats will hope that dual-threat quarterback Avery Johnson will be able to guide Kansas State to a big road victory against a tough BYU defense that ranks second in the Big 12 and 13th in the nation in yards allowed per game at 236.2.
With one of the best running games in the nation at 244.3 yards per game, Kansas State will hope they can break through the Cougars defense and control the clock as they look to start the year 1-0 in conference play.
Allowing just 14 points per game on defense, BYU will look to establish their well-rounded offense attack on a Kansas State team that has been tough to run on this season allowing only 80.3 rushing yards per game.
Even with a quarterback as exciting as Johnson, all signs point to a defensive battle in Provo on Saturday night.