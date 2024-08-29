Season launch: Top showdowns you can't miss in Week 1
By Justin Perez
When: Thursday, August 29th at 8:00 PM ET Location: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN Betting Line (DraftKings): Colorado -9.5 Last Meeting: First Matchup Between Schools
This one might seem like a reach to some. However, this is a game that has gotten a good amount of attention for a reason. North Dakota State's visit to Boulder is a popular upset pick to start the year.
NDSU is regarded as the greatest power in the history of 1-AA/FCS football. The Bison have won nine national titles and have challenged plenty of FBS teams.
Since 2006, NDSU has played FBS opponents 11 previous times and they've had success. The Bison have come out victorious on seven occasions.
While most of those wins came against subpar teams, they do have monstrous upsets over Kansas State in 2014 and Iowa in 2016. This is a game where North Dakota State can shock the country.
This is also a perfect opportunity against a program under constant spotlight. Last season, Colorado began the Coach Prime era. Deion Sanders succeeded at Jackson State which built up hype around the Buffaloes when he announced his arrival.
The NFL legend was going to restore the once proud program. He hasn't yet. His first season in the FBS was filled with inconsistency, controversy, and distractions.
In 2023, Colorado finished a dismal 4-8. Despite the record being a three-win improvement over 2022's 1-11 mark, last year is largely seen as a disappointment.
Colorado has some amazing pieces at the skill positions such as quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wideout Jimmy Horn, and two-sided star Travis Hunter. However, last season was proof that a team needs more than a few players.
The offensive line and defense were the biggest Achilles heels as they were one of the worst units in the nation in each area. The front five blocking for Shedeur was miserable, ranking second-worst in the nation for sacks allowed.
The defense allowed 453 yards per game, the fourth worst in the country. They also allowed 35 points per game.
The crazy and sad part is that nobody knows how improved Colorado will be in Prime's second year. There are still many questions marks regarding this team. Colorado has the most turnover in major college football for the second straight year.
42 incoming transfers and 45 outgoing transfers. There is really no way a person can judge Colorado's potential based on last year's performances.
The offense brought in Will Sheppard from Vanderbilt and LaJohntay Wester from FAU to start at receiver alongside Hunter and Horn. The offensive line is completely revamped with three new starters, including five-star freshman Jordan Seaton.
Ohio State backup Sam Hart will start at tight end. Colorado even had to replace their top two leading rushers. That's how much turnover is on offense.
It's the same story with the defense. The line is built once again through the transfer portal. They got a couple of Pitt transfers in Dayon Hayes and Samuel Okunlola, as well as Houston's Chidozie Nwakwo.
The linebackers remain intact with LaVonta Bentley and Trevor Woods. Woods is another athletic hybrid who can also play safety. The secondary is still led by Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter.
DJ McKinney from Oklahoma State and Preston Hodge from Liberty come in to start at the corner spots. As far as North Dakota State is concerned, they are coming off a year in which they finished 11-4 and reached the FCS Semifinals.
They enter 2024 as the #2 team in the preseason FCS rankings. They have a new head coach in Tim Polasek after previous coach Matt Entz left for a position at USC.
There are several names to focus on or NDSU if you're watching this contest. 13 players made the Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason All-Conference Teams.
Fullback Hunter Brozio, offensive lineman Grey Zabel, defensive linemen Dylan Hendricks and Eli Mostaert, linebacker Logan Kopp, and defensive back Cole Wisniewski made it on the First Team.
Second Team members include quarterback Cam Miller, tight end Joe Stoffel, offensive lineman Mason Miller, and kicker Griffin Crosa.
Honorable Mention Team members feature defensive back Sam Jung and all-purpose weapon RaJa Nelson. Mostaert, Kopp, and Wisniewski are on the Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List. The award is given to the best defensive player in the FCS.
There's the talent for Colorado to have a better year and keep improving the program. However, this team needs a fast start and this is a must-win for Colorado. After this, they'll be on the road for three of the next four weeks.
The team desperately needs some momentum to rid some of the negative distractions that have circulated the program. It might be a little ugly, but Colorado needs this win more than anybody.
""I’m mad at Rick George for scheduling them first, couldn’t you have given me a layup?”"- Deion Sanders on the scheduling of NDSU