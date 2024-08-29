Season launch: Top showdowns you can't miss in Week 1
By Justin Perez
When: Saturday, August 31st at noon ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ABC Betting Line (DraftKings): Georgia -13.5 Last Meeting: Georgia won 10-3(2021) All-Time Series: Georgia leads 43-18-4
In one of the first neutral site games of the year, the National Championship favorite takes on the Clemson Tigers. While Clemson is a two-touchdown underdog, they can make this a contest, although it will be difficult. Regardless, this is still a game that's worthy of attention, and for good reason.
It's a matchup between two of the dominant powers in recent memory.
The Bulldogs from Athens are primed to win their third National Championship in four years. Last season, Georgia was once again a force, starting 13-0.
Unfortunately, their SEC Championship loss to Alabama prevented them from playing for a third straight title. They did destroy a depleted Florida State team in the Orange Bowl.
Their offense has been getting the "unstoppable" tag over the offseason and rightfully so. The Dawgs bring back Carson Beck at quarterback for one last ride.
The even-keeled, calm, and cool individual is considered the best QB in the nation and is projected to be the top pick in next year's pro draft. He's an accurate passer who threw for almost 4,000 yards and scored 24 points last year.
Beck will be just as productive, if not better, in 2024 with an experienced and talent-rich front five. The offensive line brings back both starting tackles and guards. They'll be even better in 2024 after allowing just the seventh-fewest sacks last year.
The receiving corps took a hit with the losses of leading catcher Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey to the NFL.
However, second-leading target Dominic Lovett is back after catching 54 balls for 613 yards. Junior Dillon Bell also comes back for an expanded role. Georgia also brought in Colbie Young from Miami and true sophomore London Humphreys from Vanderbilt to complement the rotation.
To replace Bowers at the tight end spot will depend on Oscar Delp and Stanford transfer Ben Yurosek.
Delp is 6-5 and 245 pounds and caught 24 in 2023. In three years at Stanford, Yurosek caught 108 passes for over 1,300 yards and five touchdowns. Both of them will combine efforts and be a part of a passing game that will get everyone involved.
The loads of talent on offense are shared with the defense. Georgia's defense was just as dominant in 2023, finishing ninth in the country in total defense and ranked first on third-down defense.
The front has a few players that will be first-round draft picks next year. Mykel Williams is arguably the team's top pass rusher and will work as a defensive line/linebacker hybrid. While Williams moves all around the frontline, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will work on the edge, opposite of senior Warren Brinson.
The nose will be occupied by senior Nazir Stackhouse, who stands at 6-4 and weighs just over 300 pounds. There's tons of size on the line for Georgia.
The linebacking group also has several legitimate starts. The middle is filled up by CJ Allen after he had a wonderful freshman year which saw him rack up 41 tackles. Chaz Chambliss is a big specimen who will help shut down the run from the outside alongside fellow senior Smael Mondon.
Another name to watch out for is Jalon Walker, who'll help improve a lacking pass rush.
The secondary needed some tweaking but the unit will still be solid around strong safety Malaki Starks, who picked off three passes and made 52 stops.
Cornerbacks Daylen Everett and Julian Humphrey will take over at those spots. Dan Jackson and superstar recruit KJ Bolden will fight for the free safety spot. Joenel Aguero will man the STAR position.
As for Clemson, they finished 2023 with a 9-4 mark. It was seen as a disappointing step back for the program.
They lost to Duke in the season opener due to multiple mistakes and suffered bad breaks against Florida State, Miami, and NC State. There were turnover and kicking issues that led to the four defeats. The Tigers still took down Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.
When it comes to their team, Clemson doesn't get blown away by Georgia in talent. The Tigers have a collection of intriguing players who can excel on the field and put up a fight against the Dawgs.
The biggest question mark revolves around the quarterback spot. Will Cade Klubnik finally show his superstar potential? It's not like the junior signal-caller is bad.
He just hasn't excelled as greatly as people have expected him to. In his first full season as the starter, Klubnik put up respectable numbers as he completed 64% of his passes for nearly 3,000 yards. He also tossed 19 scores and nine picks.
Now, in fairness to him, the pass protection was inept and he didn't have a phenomenal amount of receivers to spread the ball around.
Past great Clemson quarterbacks have enjoyed that luxury. However, this season he should be better. It's also a plus that he has another year to work with targets that he threw to last year. There is talent and experience here.
Six of Clemson's top eight leading receivers, including top target Tyler Brown. Adam Randall, Antonio Williams, and Troy Stellato also come back on the outside.
TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. are two true freshmen who should be involved. Tight end Jake Briningstool was also near the top 10 in the ACC leaders list for receptions.
Despite Will Shipley being done, the running game will be just fine with Phil Mafah leading the way. He almost ran for 1,000 yards last year and had 13 scores. There's good depth behind him as well.
As long as the front five performs better, the numbers for the passing game will increase and the running game will remain consistent. The tackle duo of Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller are good. The interior is what needs improvement.
Ryan Linthicum will try to replace Will Putnam at the center spot. While the offense struggled at times last year and is seeking improvement, the other side of the ball is different.
Clemson once again had a great defense and the unit will be looking for more of the same in 2024. The Tigers finished last year eighth in the nation in run defense and routinely got in the opposing backfield.
The unit will look different this year as several parts are gone. The line has lost Justin Mascoll, Ruke Orhorhoro, and a few others.
However, since this is Clemson there's plenty of depth and size and the available options should be ready. A good piece they have is Peter Woods, who can line up on the outside or inside. TJ Parker will be better as a true sophomore after leading Clemson with 5.5 sacks in 2023.
The linebackers are young but they'll be led by Barrett Carter. Carter is regarded by most as the best linebacker in the country.
Last season, Carter racked up 62 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a pick, and 5 passes defended. He's a game-changer. Wade Woodaz is also opposite of Carter but he can also take over in the middle if needed.
The secondary also has some changes as safety Andrew Mukuba left for Texas and cornerback Nate Wiggins is now in the NFL.
Luckily, strong safety RJ Mickens returns for his final season. He was third in tackles last season and Khalil Barnes is a rising sophomore who led the Tigers in interceptions in 2023. The corners are the weak spots as there's little experience or depth.
If Clemson wants to hang around in this game, they're going to need a few things. First, the downfield passing game has to show strides early.
If the Tiger receivers can create separation and get open for Klubnik, Clemson will be able to do some damage. They also need their defensive line to create and open up the line for the pass rush to strike.
It's not like Georgia's front five is massively bigger than Clemson's defensive front. If they can get after Carson Beck consistently, they'll be in good shape.
However, it'll be massively difficult. This will be Georgia's first showing of the year. Expect them to be motivated heading into the contest. The Bulldogs usually dominate top competition and it wouldn't be a shocker if they do so again to start the year. Let's see how things stack up in this game.