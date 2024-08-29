Season launch: Top showdowns you can't miss in Week 1
By Justin Perez
When: Saturday, August 31st at 3:30 ET Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida TV: ABC Betting Line (DraftKings): Miami -2.5 Last Meeting: Florida won 24-20(2019) All-Time Series: Miami leads 29-27
One of the South's best rivalries gets renewed for the first time in five years. While the Gators and Hurricanes don't get together much ofter, it sure is big when they do. This matchup promises to be one of the best in a long time.
Both teams have several intriguing storylines entering the 2024 season and both will be looking for some early momentum with a season-opening victory.
Both coaches in this matchup are feeling pressure and their job security has been questioned. Both programs have been mediocre for several years and are desperate to return to the old days.
Heading into the 2024 season, both teams are in different positions and have different expectations. For Miami, they open the season ranked at No. 19. Their over/under win total is at 9.5 according to FanDuel.
Meanwhile, the Gators' over/under win total is at 4.5. That alone tells people what the expectations are for both programs.
Under Billy Napier, the Gators have struggled mightily, suffering through two losing seasons, including a 5-7 finish last year. Napier's 11-14 record over his first two years at Florida marks the worst performance for a new Gators coach since Charley Pell's initial seasons in 1979 and 1980.
The team aims to prevent a fourth consecutive losing season, a streak they haven't experienced since 1935-1938.
In Coral Gables, Mario Cristobal has gone through his fair share of struggles. As of now, Mario Cristobal's time at his alma mater has been disappointing. The former Hurricanes offensive tackle has yet to demonstrate his ability to restore the program's success. Last year, the team finished 7-6 and reached the postseason, but a loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl has fallen short of the high expectations at "The U".
For Miami, there is reason for legitimate optimism. For the first time in a while, the Canes are viewed as legitimate contenders in the ACC. Much of the excitement and hype has centered around some of the transfers brought in, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
The Canes were optimistic about finding their quarterback in Washington State transfer Cam Ward and bolstered their offense with the addition of Oregon State tailback Damien Martinez.
The defense also saw significant upgrades with new additions like Marley Cook, Simeon Barrow Jr., Tyler Barron, and Mishael Powell.
The roster already featured notable talent, including wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and defensive lineman Reuben Bain Jr. For the Gators, Florida has the talent to improve, particularly on offense. Quarterback Graham Mertz is back after a strong first season with the Gators.
After a challenging four years at Wisconsin, Mertz threw for 20 touchdowns and only three interceptions last year. Montrell Jordan returns after leading the team in rushing yards last season. Florida also has Treyaun Webb, expected to receive more carries, as well as freshman recruits K.D. Daniels and Jadan Baugh.
In the receiver core, the Gators added Arizona State transfer Elijhah Badger and Wisconsin transfer Chimere Dike to complement second-leading target, Eugene Wilson.
One of the things to look out for is how Miami's offense will attack Florida's defense. Now that they have a legitimate lead tailback in Damian Martinez, will the Canes focus their game plan on running the football? Florida had the third-worst run defense in the SEC last year and the fourth-worst defense in the conference.
The Gators gave up nearly 400 yards a game to opposing offenses.
In any event, Miami will try to go after the run defense of Florida and at least test it. If the production comes early, the Gators might get run on all day.
However, with Ward as the quarterback, Miami will attempt to push the ball down the field quickly, especially with the receivers around him. When the Gators have the ball, one of the things to keep an eye on is their pass protection.
One of the biggest issues for Florida under Napier has been its inability to pass protection. Despite Mertz having his best season in college ball from a statistical standpoint, he was sacked 39 times.
The Florida offensive line has dealt with a litany of injuries that have prevented the front five from showing their fullest potential.
The offensive line has to be the best that Florida has had in years. There is plenty of veteran experience in place for this unit to be better and improvement is expected. Fortunately, Napier was also able to secure some depth options that will bolster the group.
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson from San Diego State, Devon Manuel from Arkansas, and Jason Zandamela from USC are some of the more notable transfers that will help solidify this aspect of the team.
It'll be interesting to see how they'll deal with a Miami front that has added more size. Rueben Bain Jr for Miami is one of the best pass rushers in all of major college football. If they have trouble slowing him down, it will be a long day for Florida's offense.
They have to find a way to give Graham Mertz time to throw the football.
Florida has the toughest schedule in college football this season. Eight of their games are against ranked opponents.
This is one of them. Napier and his team desperately need some momentum to get through this year and potentially improve. If they earn a signature home win here, they'll get that and then some.
However, it will be difficult. Miami is out to prove something as well. Not only is Cristobal trying to escape the possibility of being fired from his alma mater, but the Hurricanes are trying to show the nation that they are just as good as Florida State and Clemson.
Most people see Miami as a candidate to make the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff and they have the talent to do so. Something has to give in Gainesville. We will see how this one turns out.