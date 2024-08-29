Season launch: Top showdowns you can't miss in Week 1
By Justin Perez
When: Saturday, August 31st at 10:30 ET Location: Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1 Betting Line (DraftKings): Arizona State -6.5 Last Meeting: Arizona State won 45-0(1977) All-Time Series: Arizona State leads 9-6
Kenny Dillingham is trying to get Arizona State football in a position where they matter. The Sun Devils have been irrelevant for over two decades. There have been little glimmers of success here and there but no consistency.
Last year, Dillingham took charge over a team that was mired in controversy under former headman Herm Edwards. As a result, ASU went a dismal 3-9 in 2023.
There was a myriad of problems that ASU hopes to address this year.
When it comes to the offense, any kind of production would be an improvement compared to last year. They couldn't do anything right in 2023. Their national ranks were 113th in rushing, 88th in passing, 124th in scoring offense, and 111th in total offense.
To say they were inept is an understatement. It's shocking considering Dillingham is the head coach and Marcus Arroyo is the offensive coordinator. However, it wasn't their fault.
The biggest issue was the offensive line. They couldn't protect against a beach ball. This year promises to be better, especially with some good players in place. Leif Fautanu is the foundation at center.
Sean Na'a is also still around and will plug in where the coaches want him. Josh Atkins from Hawaii will step in a help right away.
The line will try to block for either Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt or Nebraska transfer Jeff Sims, who will fight for the starting QB job. Whoever gets to start will have some decent options to throw to. It's no secret the receiving group got hit hard by the portal.
Elijah Badger left for Florida and tight end Jalin Conyers moved to Texas Tech. But that doesn't mean this can't be a productive group. The receiving core is stacked with upperclassmen. Seniors Troy Omeiere, Melquan Stovall, and Xavier Guillory lead the group.
There is potential for this core to be really good this season. ASU also has running back Cam Skattebo who's a capable catcher out of the backfield.
He and DeCarlos Brooks will be the focal points in the ground game. Brooks averaged over five yards per carry in 2023. When it comes to Arizona State's defense, they had some good moments but still weren't a good unit.
Now, the coaching staff depended heavily on the transfer portal to help improve this side of the ball. The linebackers are the biggest strength of the unit, as they added some good pieces to go along with talented holdovers.
Tate Romney and Caleb McCullough were tied for fourth last year in total tackles with 52 of them for each. ASU brought in Keyshaun Elliot from New Mexico State and Zyrus Fiaseu from San Diego State to bolster the position even more. Elliot has 111 stops and 10.5 TFLs. Fiaseu will most likely be depended on for pass rushing as he got 5.5 sacks in 2023.
The secondary is also an aspect that has the potential to be just as good. The leader is Shamari Simmons who is one of the best playmakers in the country from the safety position. He led the team in tackles and plays with a ferocious-type energy.
Several transfers are going to help him including Washington State's Javan Robinson, LSU's Laterrance Welch, and Oregon's Cole Martin.
Martin is the most exciting transfer as he can play both safety and cornerback. His versatility will allow ASU to insert him in any situation. He'll be a star in Tempe. The defensive line just needs to produce more pressure on the opposition.
There's plenty of depth and options around nose tackle CJ Fite. The Sun Devils will have their work cut out for them as they take on a tough Wyoming squad.
The Cowboys are once again in the position to be one of the better teams in the Mountain West. This is a physical group and could give Arizona State fits.
Craig Bohl retired after last season and in steps Jay Sawvel as the new headman. He was the defensive coordinator for Wyoming before Bohl's retirement. Offensively, Wyoming is a team known for their running game.
Under new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, they'll do just that. This going to be a style of offense that looks like 1970s football. The ground game did a good job last year, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.
Wyoming gets back their leading rusher Harrison Waylee, who nearly got 1,000 yards on the ground. Jamari Ferrell is also behind him and will do a good job in the rotation as well as UNC transfer DJ Jones.
The front five was not the best but not the worst either in 2023. The group is built through the interior with center Nofoafia Tulafono and guard Jack Walsh. This unit should be a bit better in pass protection and there's depth to play around with the lineup.
Evan Svoboda will be the new starter as Andrew Peasley is now in the NFL. He doesn't have much experience but he is mobile with a solid arm
He'll be working with a receiving core that has lots to prove. The top three targets from last season are gone as Alex Brown's eight catches serve as the most returning production for that position group.
On the plus side, tight end John Michael Gyllenborg is back after catching 31 passes. The defense will be led by Craig Bohl's son, Aaron, who is the defensive coordinator.
While the defense wasn't a shutdown unit, it still got the job done with 21 forced turnovers and a stingy run defense that ranked just outside the top 50.
The defensive line is the biggest strength that will contend as the best in the Mountain West. Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole is one of the best at his position in the conference.
The linebackers will do lots of the damage. Despite losing Easton Gibbs to the NFL, the Cowboys still have Connor Shay on the outside and Shae Suiaunoa will man the middle.
Wyoming also brought in VMI transfer Evan Eller who will be among the leaders in tackles this season. The secondary is also very physical, especially the safeties. The best of the bunch is Wyett Ekeler.
Ekeler is one of the best all-around defenders in college football. He made 77 tackles, picked off two passes, had two sacks, and broke up seven passes. The other safeties are Issac White and Wrook Brown who are veterans and they are around the ball just as much as Ekeler is.
The corners feature Tyrecus Davis but other than him, underclassmen fill out the position.
Despite the opponent and conference they come from, this is a challenging test for Arizona State to begin their inaugural Big XII season. The Sun Devils are looking for any type of momentum and this is a chance to already be two victories away from matching last season's win total.
They must not overlook this Wyoming ball club.
This is a tough, physical group that's looking to have their second upset win over a power conference opponent in as many years. Remember, this is the same team that took down a ranked Texas Tech team in last year's season opener.
They're capable of pulling off another upset, especially if they can exert their will and strength through the ground game.
If Arizona State can do well in pass protection and hit shots over the middle, they'll be in good shape to win. Expect the Sun Devils to go after the corners of Wyoming, especially with their inexperience. This is going to be a tough game for either side to pull out victorious.
This is the perfect game for viewers to pay attention to during the after-dark hours. This is one of the more underrated matchups in week one.