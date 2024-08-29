Season launch: Top showdowns you can't miss in Week 1
By Justin Perez
When: Sunday, September 1, 7:30 PM ET Location: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC Betting Line (DraftKings): LSU -4.5 Last Meeting: LSU won 23-3(1984) All-Time Series: Series tied 1-1.
It's a tradition in college football to see a primetime Sunday night matchup between top big-name programs and this is a treat for everyone in the country.
It is shocking that LSU and USC, two of the most historic programs in college football history, faced each other only twice on the gridiron. USC won in 1979 and LSU won the last match in 1984.
Now, we finally have the third meeting between these two teams in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic.
USC is coming into their inaugural Big Ten season with lofty expectations. Ever since Lincoln Riley became the Trojans' head coach, he's helped in getting the program to be relevant again, led by his signature high-flying offensive attack.
However, USC hasn't gotten over the hump in being a true and legitimate contender.
In 2023, USC had one of the most disappointing seasons in program history. After Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams led the Trojans to a 12-2 mark, the team regressed to 8-5 in 2023.
This had more to do with the defense but we'll touch on that soon. Now Williams is gone, trying to become the franchise savior the Chicago Bears have been desperately trying to find.
Now USC will have a new quarterback for the 2024 campaign but the answer is not set in stone. Two guys are vying for the starting job.
First is the holdover, Miller Moss, who showed great potential last year. His best outing was in the Holiday Bowl, where he threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns against a great Louisville defense.
That's the evidence to suggest he's the man. Moss will have to fend off UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava, who had a good freshman year with the Rebels.
Whoever gets the nod will keep the high-powered USC offensive attack going. Even with the losses of Tahj Washington and Brendan Rice, USC still has really good targets.
The receiving corps features Zachariah Branch and tight end Lake McRee. Some of the unproven talents like Ja'Kobi Lane will have to step up in increased roles.
The backfield not only lost their quarterback but also their top two running backs Marshawn Lloyd and Austin Jones. However, Mississippi State transfer Jo'quavious "Woody" Marks will help replace most of the production that was left behind.
Last year saw Marks rush for nearly five yards per carry and nearly 600 yards. He along with his backfield mate Quinten Joyner will combine for over 1,00 yards on the ground.
They'll be able to put up those numbers behind a really good front five that features center Johan Monheim and guard Emmanuel Pregnon. Both are going to be top NFL draft picks and will be named to All-Big Ten teams.
We then switch over to the defense. Remember when I said USC regression last year was more on the defense? That's an understatement. They ranked 116th in total defense.
USC has a new defensive coordinator in D'Anton Lynn. He has a proven resume, rebuilding UCLA's defense, which ranked 11th in the country last year. Despite last year's struggles, there is noteworthy talent on the defense.
The frontline features leading sack artist Jamil Muhammad at the defensive end and nose tackle Bear Alexander. The team also added Vanderbilt standout Nate Clifton, who got 5.5 sacks of his own last year.
The linebacker group has three notable names to watch out for. Mason Cobb led the Trojans in tackles in 2023 with 86 stops. Veteran Eric Gentry has dealt with injury problems but when he's healthy, he can rack up tackles quickly.
USC also picked up Easton Mascarenas-Arnold from Oregon State who totaled over 100 tackles last year with the Beavers. There's so much talent on the front to be better, especially against the run.
The Secondary has several new parts but should be solid. They did lose Calen Bullock at safety but second-leading tackler Jaylin Smith remains.
Marcelles Williams can play a critical role at corner as a true freshman and there are several options for USC to play around with. Five transfers come in to help the defensive backfield be stable, including Oregon State's Akili Arnold.
Switching over to LSU, the Tigers also have lofty expectations heading into 2024. After the Ed Orgeron era ended with two underwhelming years following their 2019 National Championship, Brian Kelly took over Baton Rouge.
Over Kelly's first two seasons with the purple and gold, he's accumulated a 20-7 record. In 2023, LSU went 10-3 and took down Wisconsin in a high-scoring ReliaQuest Bowl
Now LSU needs to prove itself by returning to the elite status of college football. To do this the Tigers need that elusive 10-win regular season with Kelly.
They also have to make the College Football Playoff. There is no excuse not to, especially with the expanded 12-team format. There is change, especially with the offense, but LSU will be fine for another successful year.
With the offense, there is a new starting quarterback. Jayden Daniels is off to the NHL, trying to survive in Washington. That's not a reason to worry as any team under Brian Kelly will put up tons of numbers and points.
The new starter under center will be Grant Nussmeier, who's been around the last three years as a backup. He's had playing time in that span though, appearing in 18 games.
There are also changes at the wide receiver position, which has become the norm at LSU. The Tigers lost their top two targets, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, to the NFL.
Fortunately, Nussmeier still has tight end Mason Taylor, Kyren Lacy, and Chris Hilton. LSU also brought in CJ Daniels from Liberty after a breakout 1,000-yard season.
As far as the running back situation is concerned, the Tigers lost Logan Diggs, who left for Ole Miss. But as always, LSU has talent ready to pick up the slack. Josh Williams is still around and is now the primary tailback.
LSU has tremendous depth here as the Tigers also have John Emery, Kalen Jackson, and super recruit Caden Durham, to share the load.
All the skill position players will flourish because of the front five. LSU arguably has the top offensive line in the country. Both tackles, Will Campbell and Emery Jones, promise to be future first-round draft selections at the next level.
The interior is great too with Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier as the guards. The only question mark is redshirt freshman DJ Chester starting at the center position.
When discussing the defense, it's imperative to highlight the Tigers' need for a stout run defense. This is the one area that has to improve if LSU wants to get to the next level.
LSU has given up 2,000 yards on the ground in each of the past two seasons. This is surprising because LSU is a school known for shutting opposing ground games down. To fix the problem, LSU brought in Missouri DC Blake Baker.
Missouri gave up just under four yards a carry last season and only allowed eight rushing touchdowns. The errors should be fixed immediately, as there's plenty of size on the defensive line.
Jacobian Guillory, Jalen Lee, and Sai'vion Jones are all close to or at least 300 pounds. LSU also got Wisconsin transfer Gio Paez for added muscle. They'll open up space in the line for the linebackers to make the plays.
Harold Perkins is the best player on the LSU defensive unit. He is guaranteed to be a first-round pick next year and has become one of the greatest pass rushers in recent memory. He has 26 TFLs over the past two years and 13 sacks.
Perkins has the underrated Greg Penn by his side. Penn ranked second on the team with 89 stops. They'll produce many highlights and get in the opposing backfield.
LSU also has to improve its pass defense, as it was the second-worst in the SEC. There are great pieces in the secondary, the biggest being Major Burns. Burns led the team with 93 tackles. Jarden Gilbert comes in from Texas A&M and he can play corner or safety. He'll help in any situation.
The corners are young with Sage Ryan being the veteran of the bunch. PJ Woodland and Ashton Stamps have to produce right away.
So there it is, You have a team looking to regain its status as a National Championship contender and another looking to get there for the first time since the Reggie Bush days. This is the perfect matchup to end week 1 with.
The winner of this game will be the team that screws up the least on defense. Whoever holds down the opposition enough will claim the victory. Expect lots of highlight plays from both sides and get your popcorn ready.