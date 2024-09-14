Michigan's 10-point bounce-back victory over Arkansas State didn't quiet doubters
By Sam Fariss
After the resounding loss to the Texas Longhorns in Week 2, Sherrone Moore's Michigan Wolverines were looking for... no, they needed an equally (if not more) resounding win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
However, an abysmal showing by quarterback Davis Warren only highlighted the doubts from Michigan's first two games of the season.
As the defending national champions, of course Michigan is held to a higher standard than the program probably should be after losing its head coach and almost entire starting lineup. However, the Wolverines' roster still had talent at multiple positions and a new head coach who was already beloved by the program.
Yet, Michigan's 2-1 start to the year has left people questioning what could have gone so wrong in such a short amount of time.
Warren had his worst showing yet, throwing 3 interceptions, scoring 0 touchdowns, and earning just 128 total yards. Backup quarterback Alex Orji had a relatively okay showing once he stepped into the game, completing 2-of-4 pass attempts for 12 yards and 1 touchdown.
Orji added 27 yards onto the Wolverines' rushing game which finally stepped up to the plate and found the results that everyone was expecting.
While projected star Donovan Edwards only found the end zone once and only earned 82 yards, Kalel Mullings had a career showing against the Red Wolves. Mullings earned a jaw-dropping 153 yards on the ground and found the end zone twice for Michigan.
The Michigan run game more than doubled the yardage seen by receivers. Rush attempts earned 301 total yards from the two quarterbacks and four RBs, while the passing game only totaled 134 yards by the end of four qaurters.
Sure, the Wolverines still have a winning record and they did take down Arkansas State but only by 10 points and in an unconvincing fashion. The Wolverines' season opener against Fresno State was a half step better than the Week 3 performance when Michigan defeated now-Pac-12 team Fresno State 30-10.
Moore needs to quickly figure out what to fix in his offense before the Wolverines kickoff Big Ten play or Michigan may not see many more wins this season.