Should Notre Dame football be worried about QB Deuce Knight's commitment?
Notre Dame football landed another big-time quarterback in the 2025 class, Deuce Knight, but should the Fighting Irish be worried about his pledge?
Notre Dame football has done a stellar job on the recruiting trail since it hired Marcus Freeman to be the head coach. The Irish have done particularly well at quarterback.
In the 2024 class, Notre Dame football signed CJ Carr, the grandson of former Michigan football head coach Lloyd Carr. CJ Carr was a top-100 quarterback and a significant commitment for the Fighting Irish.
Yet, that momentum carried about to the 2025 class for Notre Dame football as the Irish were able to land the commitment of Deuce Knight, a four-star QB. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound quarterback is ranked 65th overall in the 247 Sports composite rankings. He's also fifth among quarterbacks.
Knight committed back in September, however, Alabama, under new head coach Kalen DeBoer is starting to make a push, along with Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss according to Tom Loy of 247 Sports.
While Alabama and Ole Miss are making a push, the good news for Notre Dame football fans is that Knight hasn't visited either program yet. Once that happens though or if it does, Loy said that Fighting Irish faithful should be "on edge" about one of those SEC schools flipping the top-100 QB.
“The only trips Knight has locked in right now are to South Bend to hang out with head coach Marcus Freeman,” Loy said, via the Football Recruiting Podcast. “He’ll be there in March and again in April for the spring game. But he’s still talking to Alabama. He’s still talking to Ole Miss. Alabama looks like the biggest threat to flip him. Keep an eye on the visits. If he decides to visit Alabama, Notre Dame fans should be on edge, even freaking out — I’m not going to lie. The alarms need to be going off. But until he locks in a visit to Alabama, all is well right now for Notre Dame.”