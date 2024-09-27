Slam Dunks and Slip-Ups: The funniest and flashiest moments of Week 4
By Justin Perez
We will start this by putting a team on blast, necessarily. This has to be one of the funniest moments all season. This has to be one of the pettiest moments in the history of the great collegiate game. The TCU Horned Frogs faced arch-rival SMU in Dallas last Saturday. The "Battle for the Iron Skillet" was a joke this year. It all started with TCU complaining on X of the game being broadcasted on The CW Network.
On a personal note, this is something that I've never seen before, in any sport. Usually, we fans complain about certain things like this, at times. However, it is ludicrous for an actual team to do this on their own social media account.
A team openly being petty like this is laughable. Why would a team be bothered by this, especially since it's still a national network? Is it CBS or FOX? No. However, it's still exposure, not that TCU needs much more. What makes this even more funny is how CW fired back following the game.
The score says it all. It seems like TCU was focused more on throwing shade than putting an actual game plan together. This year's edition of this long rivalry was indeed a joke. I'm sure CW will never want the Horned Frogs on their growing sports subsidiary ever again for their atrocious performance.
It's no secret that Cam Ward's transfer from Washington State to Miami was the moment when the Hurricanes were put back on the radar. His move to sunny South Florida raised eyebrows amongst many around the nation.
He's proven to be the biggest piece in the resurgence of a once-proud program. He has been a smashing success so far, igniting an offense that was once dead. This perfectly placed ball against USF shows what all the hype has been about.
Here's another one.
Michigan is now 3-1 through four games. Their impressive win over then-11th-ranked USC was hard-fought and had thrilling moments. The defending National Champions led for most of the contest before USC stormed back.
The Trojans took a 24-20 lead late in the fourth quarter. Kalel Mullings, who had already run rampant throughout the game, had a big 63-yard run that set up this tough game-winning touchdown. Mullings took it in himself.
The Bowling Green Falcons might be 1-2, but they're not pushovers. The MAC continues to give headaches to major teams in college football this year. Texas A&M, now ranked 25th for some reason, had their hands full with the orange birds from the Big Ten's little brother.
BGSU never backed down, and Harold Fannin stole the show early in the third quarter. The behemoth of a tight end made a 65-yard catch and scored the Falcons' first touchdown.
Then, in the late stages of the third, Bowling Green's Trey Johnson blocked a punt inside Texas A&M's 20-yard line. BGSU recovered the punt and was set in the red zone immediately. Unfortunately, they couldn't take advantage as Jackson Kleather missed a field goal. However, it was an incredible play.
Speaking of field goals, there was also a controversial moment, minutes later. Early in the fourth, TAMU was up three as Randy Bond was brought on to make a 34-yard field goal near the right hash. Bond's kick hooked left but the referees still gave him the points.
Did the ball go through the goalpost? I don't think it did. There is no doubt this play changed the outcome as the Aggies escaped. If you listen closely, even the crowd even thought he missed it.
The Virginia Tech Hokies haven't looked too hot so far. They are 2-2 and have had a recurring issue getting off to slow starts. Their shocking loss to Vanderbilt was an omen of things to come. They did reel off two wins against Marshall and Old Dominion. And then they met a rising Rutgers team last Saturday.
They again got off to a slow start and lost after rallying in the fourth quarter. Kyron Drones wasn't great himself, throwing for just 137 yards and tossing a pick. He also took one sack late in the first half, which resulted in a safety. He tripped over the leg of an offensive lineman and threw the ball behind the endzone. This play will sum up the Hokies year if they don't turn it around.
I don't need to go into detail about college football's craziest game in week four. This might go down as the craziest game of the year. There were great offensive plays by both teams, a miracle, and a funny field rushing. Baylor had a couple of nice highlights. After Colorado tied the game in the second period with a field goal, Jamaal Bell of the Bears took the ensuing kickoff back.
Then moments later, Baylor would take a two-touchdown lead off a 45-yard run by quarterback Sawyer Robertson. This was on a fourth-and-two.
Then we get to the end. Colorado wouldn't die at all and down by a score with seconds remaining, Shedeur Sanders launched a few bombs. The first was intended for Will Sheppard. He dropped it. Game over, right?
Not quite. On the very next play, the Buffs pulled a miracle to send the game into overtime, LaJohntay Wester pulled in a Hail Mary that mimicked the infamous 1994 Colorado Hail Mary with Kordell Stewart and Michael Westbrook against Michigan.
Finally, in overtime, Colorado scored on their first possession and stopped Baylor. Travis Hunter forced a fumble that clinched the victory. However, as is the case, there had to be a review to see if the ball broke the plane before coming out.
While it was being reviewed, CU fans stormed the field. It seemed like they already knew the call was going their way. Even the goalpost got taken down. This was premature but hilarious.
Yes, it happened. It finally happened. Florida State won a football game. The Seminoles finally silenced the negative chatter for a little bit. This past weekend they defeated ACC newcomer California in a 14-9 defensive slugfest.
The offense still wasn't great but the defense notched seven sacks on Cal passer Fernando Mendoza. Their kicker Ryan Coe missed two field goals, including this 38-yarder that proved to be critical.
Despite the missed opportunity, Cal still had one more chance to win the game. They drove inside Florida State's 30-yard line. On a fourth down, with 59 seconds left, Edwin Joseph and Darrell Jackson Jr. would combine efforts to seal FSU's illusive first win.
Things were not good for Appalachian State last Thursday. They got their doors blown off at home against Sun Belt rival South Alabama. At least there was one fun moment for Mountaineer fans. At the end of the first half, down 28-0, Joey Aguilar launched a Hail Mary. It fell into the hands of Dalton Stroman.
We also had a fan deciding to be a good humanitarian. What a great job taking care of your environment man! I think he really was looking for a drink somewhere.
Stanford beating Syracuse on the road was a thrilling moment for the program last Friday. The Cardinal won their very first ACC tilt. There were plenty of great plays by both sides in this game as it was a show. The first score of the game set the tone when Stanford's Elic Ayomanor made a one-handed touchdown catch.
Late in the second quarter, Umari Hatcher caught a perfectly placed ball by Kyle McCord. It resulted in a 67-yard touchdown. It was an impressively accurate throw on the run. Also, great camera work ESPN!
Late in the third quarter, with Stanford up 13-10, senior safety Mitch Leigber made a huge play when he picked off McCord and ran the other way for a touchdown.
However, the embattled quarterback would answer minutes later. On another long drive, McCord faced a pash rush, ducked under Mitch Leigber, and ran in for a touchdown to cut the gap to three again. He leaped over a Stanford defender into the endzone. That's what you call payback.
Of course, the game-winner from Stanford kicker Emmet Kenny.
Illinois' win over Nebraska in a ranked Big Ten showdown was great. There were plenty of great plays and moments that made this an all-time classic. There was also this scene of Cornhuskers fans wearing runza hats instead of cornstalk hats. Weird.
Illinois' Torrie Cox Jr prevented a Nebraska touchdown in the second quarter. He stole the ball away from Isaiah Neyor to come up with a big interception.
However, late in the second quarter, Nebraska would reach pay dirt anyway. Dylan Raiola would find Neyor near the out-of-bounds line for an amazing touchdown. He threw it off his back foot.
We also got a big-man touchdown in this game. Early in the fourth quarter, offensive lineman Brandon Henderson found the spotlight. This tied the game for the Illini. This was clutch considering it was a fourth-down in the red zone.
Also, Xavier Scott of Illinois taunted Nebraska kicker John Hohl after he missed a field goal with the score knotted at 24.
This is the type of play that gets you benched. That's exactly what happened to Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold in their loss to Tennessee last Saturday. With five and a half minutes left in the first half, he threw this errant pass which resulted in a turnover. No question the pressure bothered him here. This would lead to a Vols score.
Arkansas defeated Auburn to earn a great SEC win on the road. There were a few big moments in this game. In the first quarter, Champ Anthony of Auburn unloaded on Arkansas wideout Andrew Armstrong. His helmet went flying.
In the third period, Taylen Green would show off his dazzling athleticism. He avoided a pass rush, spun around, and threw a wonderful dime to Isaiah Sategna for a crazy highlight-reel play.
Temple got off the snide and secured their first win of the season against Utah State. A couple of great plays happened for the Owls. The first was a goal-line stand in the first quarter. With Utah State threatening to score first, the Owls stuffed them at the one-yard line. D.J. Woodbury and Tyquan King made the fourth-down stop.
Also, kicker Maddux Trujillo made some history. Right before halftime, he nailed a 64-yard field goal to cut Utah State's lead to four. The kick was the longest successful field goal in 16 years.
Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton had a career day against Villanova last Saturday. He caught 13 balls for 157 yards and a touchdown. The score occurred in the third quarter, as Felton made a catch in the corner of the endzone with a Wildcat defender draped over him.
He also made this incredible leaping grab with two Villanova defenders in his vicinity in the fourth quarter.
Army dominated the Rice Owls last weekend to improve to 3-0. The Black Knights started the onslaught early. There came a few shocks as West Point scored touchdowns on not one but two passes, which is rare for them. The first score of the game came off a connection from Bryson Daily to Noah Short
In the second quarter, with Army already up 21-0, they added more insult to injury for Rice. On the first play of their third possession linebacker Andon Thomas intercepted a pass that was deflected following a heavy collision.
The second touchdown pass came moments later. Casey Reynolds caught this one to effectively put an end to the game if it wasn't over at that point.
James Madison dominated North Carolina last Saturday. The Dukes should have been arrested for murder because that's exactly what they did to North Carolina's defense. Quarterback Alonza Barnett had himself a field day, throwing for five touchdown passes. However, their first touchdown came off this blocked punt.
Late in the first, Barnett threw his first touchdown toss to Omarion Dollison. This was an absolute missile of a throw.
Later on, in the second quarter, Barnett's second touchdown was set up due to this hilariously bad Tar Heel gaffe. Quarterback Jacolby Criswell bobbled a snap from the shotgun. This play sums up North Carolina's beating.
Here it is. Barnett has some serious speed.
Unfortunately, Minnesota got blown out by Iowa and lost the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. However, there were still a couple of great plays put together by the Gophers. The first occurred on their first score. Elijah Spencer found the endzone on a bruising collision after hurdling.
Also, head coach P.J. Fleck had a funny moment, arguing with a referee on an offsides penalty call. His body language and facial expression are too much for anybody not to laugh at. This is one area where fans and coaches can relate with each other. Getting upset at the refs is a common fixture.
Late in the second quarter, Lemeke Brockington made this ridiculous catch along the sideline and nearly reached the endzone.