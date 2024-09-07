SMU fails to take down BYU once again but at least Collin Rogers got a career record
By Sam Fariss
The SMU Mustangs and BYU Cougars have now met on a football field five times throughout history. On Friday night, for a fifth time, the Mustangs failed to take down the Cougars.
BYU, in its second season as a part of the Big 12, and SMU, now in the ACC, faced each other in Dallas to start the slate of 78 games over Week 2 of the college football season.
The Mustangs, who had already played two games and earned two wins so far this year, were looking to defeat the Cougars for the first time in program history and move to 3-0 for a (momentary) spot atop their conference.
The Cougars, who aren't necessarily a dark horse for a conference title like SMU is, were simply looking to defend their streak against the Mustangs and move their overall record to 2-0 for the season.
While the Mustangs weren't able to accomplish their goal, one player earned a new career-best during the non-conference matchup.
Kicker Collin Rogers not only set his personal record for longest made field goal but he also broke a Mustang program record just a few minutes into the third quarter.
Rogers broke the school record for most field goals made in a single game with his fourth FG attempt of the night, going 4 of 4 and scoring all 12 of SMU's points at that point in the game.
After his third successful field goal attempt, Rogers actually had almost as many yards (via his career-setting 53-yard FG, a 52-yard FG, and a 38-yard FG) as the entire SMU offense (145 yards).
During the fourth quarter, Rogers hit his fifth field goal of the evening to tie the Mustangs' record for career FGs by a kicker with his 44th successful attempt.
By the end of four quarters, Rogers was responsible for 15 of the Mustangs' 15 total points and 45.45 percent of the two teams' combined scores.