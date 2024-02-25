South Carolina football projected to land elite 4-star QB
Shane Beamer and South Carolina football are coming off a disappointing 5-7 season in 2023 and the Gamecocks are hoping to turn things around quickly despite losing Spencer Rattler to the NFL.
It's not going to be easy to replace Rattler, but Beamer is putting in work on the recruiting trail.
Earlier this week, the Gamecocks actually received a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to land one of the top quarterbacks in the country, four-star Ryan Montgomery. This is the first crystal ball prediction for Montgomery who holds offers from the likes of Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Colorado, Miami, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin.
This would be a massive recruiting win for Beamer and the Gamecocks because schools like Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Notre Dame have been fighting to keep him in the Midwest.
Montgomery is from Findlay, Ohio, and is ranked the No. 173 overall recruit and 12th-best quarterback in the 2025 class. He would be just what the doctor ordered for South Carolina who is trying to prove that the 5-7 season in 2023 was nothing but an outlier. Unfortunately, he wouldn't be at South Carolina for another couple of years.
Currently, South Carolina has just one commitment in its 2025 class in the form of three-star receiver Jayden Sellers from nearby Florence, S.C. Adding Montgomery to the mix would be a major win for Beamer and it would go to show that he's not just going to fold after a disappointing season.