South Carolina's Ray Tanner turns to senior advising, Gamecocks in search of new AD
By Sam Fariss
It was announced on Friday morning that South Carolina's Athletic Director Ray Tanner would start the transition to a Senior Advising role and the university would start the search for a new AD.
Tanner has overseen the ascension of the Gamecock women's basketball program under Dawn Staley, the success of track and field, and the flourishing of baseball. Tanner took over as the Gamecock's AD in 2012 after a successful tenure as South Carolina's head baseball coach.
Now, Tanner has decided it's time to take a step back from his duties for SC and that includes ending his tenure as the program's Athletic Director.
Over the past 12 years, the Gamecocks have won three women's basketball national titles (2017, 2022, & 2024), one men's basketball Final Four appearance (2017), and one baseball College World Series appearnce (2012).
Tanner has repeatedly pushed forward women's sports and NIL deals for his athletes, promoting the overall experience of student-athletes and South Carolina.
As the baseball coach, Tanner led the Gamecocks to two national titles (2010 & 2011) and a finish as runners-up against the Texas Longhorns (2002).
The announcement came just a day before South Carolina hosts ESPN College GameDay ahead of head coach Shane Beamer and the football team's game against LSU. Earlier this week, Staley was named as the celebrity guest picker for the show.
Tanner has been with the South Carolina athletic department since 1996 and will transition to the new role as a senior advisor for the department as soon as his successor is named.