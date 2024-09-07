Syracuse breaks the spell of Georgia Tech's fairy tale start to the season
By Sam Fariss
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets had the dream start to their 2024 campaign, defeating the Florida State Seminoles in Dublin and beating the Boston College Eagles at home.
However, when the Yellow Jackets traveled up to Syracuse for their Week 2 matchup, the fairy tale season was cut short.
The Orange was up 21-14 by halftime and at the end of the third quarter, Syracuse had tacked on another 3 points to make it 24-14. Despite great gameplay by quarterback Haynes King, Georgia Tech simply couldn't keep up and lost their first game of the year to drop to 2-1 overall.
Syracuse's quarterback Kyle McCord had the game of his collegiate career. He completed 32-of-46 pass attempts for a jaw-dropping 381 yards and 4 touchdowns through the air as well as 10 yards on the ground.
LeQuint Allen, Syracuse's star running back, led the team in rushing with 83 yards followed by Will Nixon who had 38 rushing yards.
McCord's four touchdowns were split between Trebor Pena who had 88 receiving yards, and Oronde Gadsden II, who had 80 yards.
Despite an attempt at a fourth-quarter comeback, the Yellow Jackets were only able to put 14 additional points while Syracuse added an extra 7 to the scoreboard.
By the end of the game, Syracuse earned its second win of the game, ending the Yellow Jackets' run, and walking away with the 31-28 victory.