Tennessee State's Draylen Ellis powers Tigers to win in Southern Heritage Classic
The Southern Heritage Classic has seen its share of great performances over the years, but Tennessee State QB Draylen Ellis' addition to that chapter could mean a good deal more for Tiger fortunes as the season (and their quest for an OVC/Big South title and hopes of an NCAA FCS Playoff berth) progress.
Tennessee State was able to outlast a surprising game University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff squad, 41-28. Saturday Blitz takes a closer look at how the Tigers were able to carry the day against the Golden Lions, and what this means for both teams as they pursue their respective goals in the Big South/OVC & Southwestern Athletic Conference respectively.
Draylen Ellis shines in efficient, mistake-free performance, Defense plays well in stretches.
There was a great deal of excitement for the Tennessee State University fan base when Tennessee State Head Coach Eddie George was able to snag the ultra-talented QB from the transfer portal after his record-breaking freshman season at then Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay.
Though there have been some highs and lows after moving to Nashville, Ellis has been a stabilizing force at QB for a program that's desperately needed. This year's Southern Heritage Classic was no different, with Ellis going 20 for 33, for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns against no interceptions.
That efficiency, paired with some timely production in the Tennessee State run game( the Tigers out-gained the Golden Lions on the ground to the tune of 196 total rushing yards from scrimmage to 56.), made the difference offensively for the Tigers.
The defensive performance for Tennessee State was extremely effective at times, generating 7 QB sacks and 11 total tackles for loss.
UAPB Surprises Offensively, finding a QB of their own in the process...
While Tennessee State got the W for their efforts, Arkansas-Pine Bluff may have found its own solution at quarterback going forward. Junior QB Mekhi Hagens was outstanding in defeat, passing for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 of 31 completions.
Wide Receiver JaVonnie Gibson was the main target for this prolific passing display, catching 5 passes for 149 yards, and a touchdown.
The display was an eye-opening one for the UAPB faithful and may bode well for the Golden Tigers' fortunes in what's looking to be a wide-open SWAC West division race.
Where do the Tigers and Golden Lions go from here?
The victory takes Tennessee State to 2-1 on the season, giving the Tigers some momentum going into the Big South/OVC conference slate. That schedule begins on the road against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 1:30 pm.
The University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff fell to 1-2 on the season. They have one more out-of-conference tilt with Central Arkansas (9/21/2024, 7:00 PM) before entering into league play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference against Alcorn State.
Stay tuned to the Saturday Blitz platform for current and continuing coverage of NCAA Division I and Division II football at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).