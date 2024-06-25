Texas A&M football's Kyle Field ranked 'toughest place to play'
Texas A&M football fans haven't had much of a reason to celebrate in recent years, but being named the toughest place to play in the country has to help.
According to a list released by EA Sports ahead of the College Football 25 release next month, Kyle Field was ranked the toughest place to play in college football which means that the 'stadium pulse' feature in the game will be out of control when the Aggies host anyone.
In case you don't recall the stadium pulse feature from the older games, it was when a team traveled to one of the toughest places to play and it made it difficult for the user to see the play before the snap. The deafening crowd made it difficult and it would actually lead to false start penalties in some situations.
Seeing Kyle Field at the top of the list isn't that shocking because The 12th Man lives there. Yes, that is referring to the raucous crowd that fills the stadium in College Station every Saturday.
But Texas A&M isn't the only SEC team that made the top 10 of EA Sports' toughest places to play in college football. No, actually Alabama (No. 2), LSU (No. 3), Georgia (No. 5), Oklahoma (No. 8), and Florida (No. 10) also made the cut. That just means that the SEC is the toughest place for any opponent to play in the country. And I'd have to agree.
Kyle Field hasn't had much to cheer about recently but I'm fully expecting that to change with Jimbo Fisher out the door and Mike Elko now in charge.