Texas A&M football trending heavily for top-150 CB Cobey Sellers
Jimbo Fisher may be gone, but Texas A&M football can still recruit at a high level under Mike Elko.
Don't believe me? The Aggies signed a top-20 recruiting class back in February and Elko currently has the second-best transfer portal class, accoridng to 247Sports. He's bringing in a lot of talent to an already-impressive roster and it just feels like winning right away won't be an issue for the first-year head coach from Duke.
While the focus is still on closing the spring transfer window on a high note, Elko is turning his attention to the 2025 recruiting class where he currently has 10 commitments as of April 30.
That number feels like it will soon grow.
In fact, the Aggies are trending for one of the top cornerbacks in the 2025 class as they've received three crystal balls on 247Sports to land Cobey Sellers.
The four-star cornerback and top-150 recruit in the 2025 class has three official visits scheduled for this summer, but recruiting experts believe that the Aggies are the clear leaders. He's set to visit Texas A&M on June 7 before going to Texas and Oklahoma in the following weeks.
Sellers is the No. 124 overall recruit and 14th-best cornerback on 247Sports and he's from nearby Pearland, Texas.
Texas A&M has 10 players committed in its 2025 class, led by potential five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet. They have three other four-stars committed and feature the No. 11 recruiting class for 2025 before official visit season kicks off.
Elko is getting hot at the right time.