Texas A&M football was 2024 National Signing Day's biggest winner
New coach, no problem. Texas A&M football moved on from Jimbo Fisher following another disappointing season in College Station and yet the program was able to land the No. 16 recruiting class in the country along with 247Sports' second-best transfer class.
Even though one of the best recruiters in the nation was let go from the program, Mike Elko has stepped in and he hasn't skipped a beat.
In fact, he led Texas A&M to arguably the best National Signing Day of any program on Wednesday.
Elko had a top 25 class heading into signing day, but it shot up to No. 16 after holding on to five-star athlete Terry Bussey who was also considering LSU and Georgia ahead of signing day. He stuck with the Aggies despite the coaching change which was the biggest win of the day. And then, Elko landed four-star receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman.
Texas A&M's 2024 class got a lot better on Wednesday and it really only added one new name. Being able to hold off some big-time SEC programs for the No. 1 athlete in the class is a major win and picking up a commitment from a top four-star receiver target over in-state foe Baylor was huge. Elko is proving that he's more than capable of recruiting at a high level in the SEC.
While February's signing day has lost a lot of its luster over the years because of the early signing period taking over, it's not void of excitement and surprises. Like today's two Texas A&M wins.
But hats off to Elko for winning 2024 National Signing Day. He's earned it.