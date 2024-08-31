Texas Longhorns have good first half but is center Jake Majors a problem?
By Sam Fariss
The Texas Longhorns headed to the locker room with a 31-0 lead after the first half of their season opener against the Colorado State Rams.
Despite the sizable lead over CSU, the Horns should have led by more, Colorado State is a Group of Five team after all.
Sure, Quinn Ewers had an unfortunate in-game decision that led to an interception but it was more than that.
There seemed to be a disjointed aura hovering over the Texas offense.
Jake Majors, a senior offensive lineman, is the Longhorns' starting center.
Despite being a fifth-year player, Majors had a disappointing first half, with two false start penalties going against him.
Yes, the center, the player who starts the play, was called for two false starts in just 30 minutes of play.
Majors is not just a fifth-year player, he's a fourth-year starter.
Over the last three seasons, Majors has started all 39 games as Texas' center and even saw the field twice during his freshman year which he ended up redshirting.
Majors' two false start penalties prevented the Horns from scoring a touchdown on at least one drive and were out of character for the starter, and leader on the field.
The Texas offense was able to earn 301 total yards with Ewers throwing for 248 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
Despite losing multiple running backs during the summer, the Horns backfield amassed 61 yards and a touchdown from Quintrevion Wisner on the ground.
So, yes, the Longhorns can feel decent about their first half against the Rams, they scored 31 points after all.
However, they should have been able to walk away from the first 30 minutes feeling great, with more points and fewer penalties.