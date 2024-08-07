Texas Longhorns steal 2025 five-star WR Kaliq Lockett from Alabama and LSU
By Sam Fariss
Steve Sarkisian is rapidly beefing up his stock in the class of 2025 prospects.
Most recently, Sark and the Longhorns earned a commitment from five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett.
Lockett, originally from Sachse, TX, is taking his talents to the Longhorns despite earning offers from SEC opponents LSU and Alabama.
The five-star prospect is ranked as the No. 3 wideout and No. 17 overall athlete from the class of 2025, as well as being the No. 6 prospect coming out of Texas according to On3.
Lockett had a plethora of collegiate programs to choose from, beyond the Longhorns, Tide, and Tigers. The blue-chip wideout also has offers from Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon, just to name a few.
On3 had Texas as the 83.3 percent favorites for Lockett's commitment but still gave Alabama a 4.6 percent chance and LSU a 1.3 percent chance.
Lockett is the first wide receiver in Texas' 2025 class. However, the Horns's class also have a commitment from five-star quarterback K.J. Lacey.
Heading into his senior year of high school, Lockett stands at 6-foot-1.5 and 175 pounds.
During his junior season, Lockett had 59 receptions for 1,299 and 13 touchdowns.
As a five-star prospect, the future Longhorn has an overall grade of 96.67, the highest rating for any Texas commitment in the class of 2025.
Lockett's NIL value is projected to be upwards of $315,000.