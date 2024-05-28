Texas Tech football's QB1 Behren Morton is about to break out in 2024
Don't know the name Behren Morton yet? You will soon.
Texas Tech football's starting quarterback played in 10 games a year ago and had some shoulder issues he was dealing with and still managed to pass for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 62 percent of his passes. When he was on, he was one of the most dangerous passers in the Big 12 -- just ask Kansas, TCU, and Cal.
And after a solid spring, despite missing the final scrimmage to finish rehabbing that shoulder, it looks like he's gearing up to be one of the best quarterbacks not just in the Big 12, but in the Power Four.
Morton was a top-150 recruit in the 2021 class when he committed to Texas Tech and he had to wait his turn to start and finally got the opportunity as a sophomore in 2023. He didn't disappoint, but it felt like everything he did was in small doses and I think we're about to see him take a major step in the right direction in 2024.
Why?
Well, because he'll be healthy by the start of the season finally and he has some impressive new targets to utilize. Caleb Douglas has transferred in from Florida, Johncarlos Miller II is in from Elon, Jalin Conyers has transferred in from Arizona State, and Josh Kelly is coming over from Washington State. Oh, and did I mention the Red Raiders are bringing in five-star wideout Micah Hudson?
Couple that with the offensive line help that head coach Joey McGuire picked up for Morton in the transfer portal and you have an offense that should hum right along.
Like I said earlier, get to know the name Behren Morton because he's about to be a household name nationwide come November.