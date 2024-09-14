The Apple Cup: A Retrospective
By Justin Perez
Two of the Pacific Northwest's most notable schools renew a 116-year rivalry this Saturday. The University of Washington Huskies and Washington State University Cougars have staged an underrated rivalry. Both programs have their fingers printed on the college football history books. Between the two schools, there are 19 Rose Bowl appearances, 22 conference championships, 32 Consensus All-Americans, and 15 top-10 Heisman Trophy finishers.
Steve Emtman was a finalist for the award for the Huskies in 1991. Ryan Leaf became Wazzu's lone Heisman finalist in 1997. While the team in purple has had more success as a program, Washington State has had its moments in the spotlight as well. They will forever be tied in this rivalry that began in 1900. Let's take a look back at some of the greatest moments in the history of this under-appreciated rivalry.