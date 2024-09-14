The Apple Cup: A Retrospective
By Justin Perez
The most recent Apple Cup was the final one between the two teams in the PAC-12 Conference and this meeting will always have one of the biggest lasting impacts on the Huskies program. The 2023 National Championship appearance doesn't happen without this win. This was one of the wildest in recent memory.
The Huskies were ranked fourth in the nation and needed one more win to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, it was a different story for WSU as they came in with a mediocre 5-6 record. They were just trying to keep their season going in a bowl game. The theme in this contest was that both teams traded scores. Washington was expected to win big but never gained control of the game.
Every time the Huskies scored, the Cougars answered right away. With six minutes left, the Cougars tied the score at 21 with a touchdown pass from Cam Ward to Lincoln Victor. Eventually, with five seconds left, UW kicker Grady Gross was brought on to complete a perfect regular season for the Huskies.
He did so by hitting a 42-yarder. The kick sent Washington to the PAC-12 Championship Game. They would eventually beat Oregon to fully solidify their spot in the four-team playoff. Washington would then beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the National Championship Game.