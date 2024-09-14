The Apple Cup: A Retrospective
By Justin Perez
The 1991 edition of the Apple Cup is the most notable for the side that supports UW. The Huskies were viewed as a heavy force in 1991, ranking fourth in the preseason poll. The year before, they won the PAC-10 Conference title and defeated Iowa in the Rose Bowl. The 1991 Washington Huskies are considered one of the greatest teams in the history of college football.
This squad notched the first undefeated and untied season in school history. They upset then No.9 Nebraska early in the year. In mid-October, the No.3 Huskies took down seventh-ranked Cal in Berkeley. At 8-0, they visited the USC Trojans as the number two team in the country. and a 14-3 defensive struggle.
Coming into their regular season finale against the rival Cougars, UW was still ranked second. With them being 7-0 in conference play. They needed a win to stay in National Championship contention. The Huskies, led by legendary quarterbacks Billy Joe Hobert and Mark Brunell, won 56-21. Both passers combined for four touchdowns.
Although the win was dominating, there were a few tidbits that were in Washington State's favor. First, the Cougars were one of only two teams that led against them after a quarter, They also joined Nebraska as the two opponents that scored the most against that dominant defense. This also legitimized Drew Bledsoe as a legitimate starter for Wazzu in future years. They ended '91 at 4-7 but would have success in the coming years.
He led them on the 13-plat drive that gave them the slim 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Huskies dominated the rest of the way. However, Bledsoe threw over 400 yards in the game. Washington would destroy Michigan in the Rose Bowl and since they finished 11-0, they split the national title with Miami, earning the school's first claimed championship.