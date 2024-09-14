The Apple Cup: A Retrospective
By Justin Perez
The 2008 edition of the game wasn't so great. This specific meeting saw a Washington team sitting at 0-10. The Wazzu Cougars came into the game with a record of 1-10. Before this matchup, many media pundits were calling this '08 edition the "Crapple Cup" and "Full of Worms" Surprisingly, this game was broadcast on national television.
The week before, Washington suffered a 27-7 loss to UCLA. Washington State got shutout for the third time that season in a 31-0 drubbing against Arizona State. In a low-scoring defensive battle, the Cougars trailed 10-0 at the half. Late in the third period, WSU's Logwone Mitz ran for a 57-yard touchdown to pull the Cougs to within three.
After that, it was Nico Grasu's show. He nailed a 28-yarder on the final play of regulation to tie the game at 10. With the contest in overtime, both teams traded field goals. With the score tied at 13 in the second overtime, WSU made a questioning decision to go for it on a fourth-and-one from the four-yard line. They would convert but would still need another Grasu field goal.
He nailed a 37-yarder to give Wazzu the win. This was after the Huskies missed a field goal in that same second overtime session.