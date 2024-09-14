The Apple Cup: A Retrospective
By Justin Perez
The 1981 edition of the Apple Cup was one of the most important matchups in the rivalry's history. Both teams had major implications in place for a Rose Bowl appearance. The visiting Cougars came into Husky Stadium ranked 14th with an 8-1-1 record. The Huskies had an 8-2 record and ranked 17th. Wazzu was looking for their first Rose Bowl appearance since 1930.
All they needed was a win in this game to get in. Meanwhile, the Huskies needed more to happen to get to the Rose Bowl. UW needed a victory and a UCLA loss to USC to make the Rose Bowl. The Huskies had made the Rose Bowl the year before. In the first half, Wazzu was in complete control as they led 7-3. Then, they got bit by the injury bug as quarterback Clete Casper was lost for the rest of the game with an injury.
After Casper's injury, the Huskies took over the game and never looked back. The purple and gold took the contest 23-10. Then, the help that they needed to return to Pasadena, came to fruition. USC defeated UCLA that same day, which put the Huskies back in the Rose Bowl. Washington would shut out Iowa 28-0 in the Rose Bowl. The Cougars lost the Holiday Bowl to BYU.