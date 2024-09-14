The Apple Cup: A Retrospective
By Justin Perez
The 1982 game has to be the biggest upset the rivalry series has ever seen. A year after Wazzu was denied a trip to the Rose Bowl, they had a chance to do the same to their arch-rivals. Heading into this contest, the Huskies were well on their way to another Rose Bowl berth. Just get past the lowly 2-7 Cougars and they would've been fine. It turns out that's not how it went.
1982 marked the first time the game was held in Pullman in 28 years. Despite the porous record, this group of Cougars was a feisty bunch that wouldn't roll over. At halftime, Washington led 17-7. However, in the second half, Wazzu would take the momentum. The Cougars scored two unanswered touchdowns to eventually take a 21-20 lead.
With a little over four minutes left in regulation, the Huskies found themselves in field goal range. They had a kicker by the name of Chuck Nelson. Before this kick, Nelson had the NCAA record with 30 consecutive field goal makes. This time, he couldn't pull through as his streak broke when he missed a 33-yarder that could've given UW the lead. After WSU kicked an insurance field goal to get a 24-20 lead, Mark Pleis made an interception to seal the win.