The Apple Cup: A Retrospective
By Justin Perez
1975 was the first season of Don James' tenure as Washington Huskies head coach. It wasn't going so well to start as through the first 10 games, Washington went 5-5. It wasn't much better for Wazzu as coming into the game, they owned a 3-7 mark. The team in purple was double-digit favorites, only to trail by 13 late in the contest.
Then, thanks to stupidity on Washington State's part, the Huskies were able to pull off a miracle. On a fourth-and-1 on the UW 14-yard line, Cougs coach Jim Sweeney decided to try and convert to score another touchdown. Taking a field goal would've been the smarter choice. Instead, because of the over-aggressiveness, it bit Wazzu in the butt.
WSU signal-caller John Hopkins threw an interception to UW's Al Burleson, who proceeded to take that 93 yards for a pick-six. Then the Huskies got possession of the ball back with under two minutes to go. They needed another touchdown for the win and they would get it. Future NFL great Warren Moon heaved a deep ball to wideout Spider Gaines.
The ball got ricocheted off two Wazzu defenders and found its way into the hands of Gaines. Gaines then raced the rest of the way for a touchdown and a shocking Washington victory.