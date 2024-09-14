The Apple Cup: A Retrospective
By Justin Perez
In the 2012 edition, both teams were on opposite sides of the spectrum. The visiting No.25 Huskies had a 7-4 record and were well on their way to a bowl game. Meanwhile, it was a different story for Washington State. In Mike Leach's first year in Pullman, the Cougars were 2-9, as his rebuilding project was underway.
The Huskies were the better team by record and they looked like it through three quarters. UW had built a 28-10 lead heading into the final 15 minutes. Then, all of a sudden, things started going the other way. Senior signal-caller Jeff Tuel led two touchdown drives to pull his team to within three. The ladder of the two drives concluded with a successful two-point conversion.
Then with 1:59 left, kicker Andrew Furney nailed a 45-yard field goal to tie the score at 28. The game would go into overtime where the Cougars continued their assault. They forced a turnover in the extra session and Furney once again came on to nail the game-winner. He booted a 27-yarder through the uprights to complete the largest comeback in Apple Cup history.