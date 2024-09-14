Saturday Blitz
The Apple Cup: A Retrospective

With the 116th meeting of the Apple Cup coming this Saturday, this longtime rivalry has seen plenty of great moments for the UW Huskies and Wazzu Cougars. Look back at 10 of the greatest in one of the sport's most underrated rivalries.

By Justin Perez

Washington v Washington State
Washington v Washington State / William Mancebo/GettyImages
Jeff Tuel
Washington State QB Jeff Tuel / William Mancebo/GettyImages

In the 2012 edition, both teams were on opposite sides of the spectrum. The visiting No.25 Huskies had a 7-4 record and were well on their way to a bowl game. Meanwhile, it was a different story for Washington State. In Mike Leach's first year in Pullman, the Cougars were 2-9, as his rebuilding project was underway.

The Huskies were the better team by record and they looked like it through three quarters. UW had built a 28-10 lead heading into the final 15 minutes. Then, all of a sudden, things started going the other way. Senior signal-caller Jeff Tuel led two touchdown drives to pull his team to within three. The ladder of the two drives concluded with a successful two-point conversion.

Then with 1:59 left, kicker Andrew Furney nailed a 45-yard field goal to tie the score at 28. The game would go into overtime where the Cougars continued their assault. They forced a turnover in the extra session and Furney once again came on to nail the game-winner. He booted a 27-yarder through the uprights to complete the largest comeback in Apple Cup history.

