The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.
By Justin Perez
The Portland State Vikings pulled off a flea flicker in their game against Washington State. Near halftime, the Vikings were near mid-field when halfback Quincy Craig found Chance Miller for a 28-yard completion. PSU would score a touchdown five plays later.