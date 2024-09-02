The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.
By Justin Perez
Miami drubbed the Florida Gators in Gainesville this past Saturday, The blowout win was spearheaded by a stout defense and an offense carried by the remarkable abilities of Cam Ward. He threw three touchdown passes in the blowout victory.
His two best occurred first and third quarters. His first was a 9-yard lob to Cam McCormick, one of the best stories in college football. It was a heartwarming breakthrough for the tight end who's dealt with repeated injuries.
Then, in the third period, Ward found Jacolby George in the back of the endzone. Ward was flushed in the pocket, rolled out to his left, and there across his body for the score that effectively ended the game. It was a beautiful play.