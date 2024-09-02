The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.
By Justin Perez
Arkansas Quarterback Taylen Green had an effortless performance against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last Thursday. He threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 88 more yards and two more scores.
His best play had to be his 36-yard scramble to end the first half. It put the Razorbacks up 49-0 with nine seconds left.