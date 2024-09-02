The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
By Justin Perez
There's no doubt that the matchup between #8 Penn State and West Virginia became another example of a game getting way overhyped all because of the two schools participating in the contest. The final score showed that.
While the Mountaineers are a good team, they didn't belong on the same field as Penn State. However, that's not to say we didn't have something to laugh at in this game.
Early in the first quarter, both teams forgot what they were doing. They hilariously exchanged turnovers on consecutive plays. With 10:44 remaining in the first period, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar bobbled a low snap that resulted in a fumble that was recovered by T.J. Jackson.
It was a good momentum shifter for the Mountaineers. However, they gave it away immediately when West Virginia's Jaden Bray mistimed his motion. The snap hit him and Penn State's Jaylen Reed recovered the fumble.