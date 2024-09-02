The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
By Justin Perez
We all know about Vanderbilt's shocking upset over Virginia Tech. After an offseason filled with expectations, the Hokies dropped their season-opening game to the worst team in the SEC.
Vanderbilt took a 17-0 lead in the first half before the Hokies stormed back to make this a contest.
With seven and a half minutes left in the third quarter, Vandy kicker Brock Taylor was brought on to try and nail a 54-yard field goal to extend their lead to 10 points.
Vanderbilt mistakenly took a delay of game penalty and Taylor missed the kick anyway. Despite the error, the Commodores were given a second chance.
Why?
Because Virginia Tech got flagged for having two players on the field, wearing the same number. Vanderbilt took advantage of the second chance and this kick gave the team a shot to win in overtime, which they did.
Also, check out this sick touchdown catch by Vanderbilt receiver Quincy Skinner Jr on the first play of the second quarter.