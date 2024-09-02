Saturday Blitz
The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1

The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.

By Justin Perez

Miami QB Cam Ward
Miami QB Cam Ward / James Gilbert/GettyImages
We all know about Vanderbilt's shocking upset over Virginia Tech. After an offseason filled with expectations, the Hokies dropped their season-opening game to the worst team in the SEC.

Vanderbilt took a 17-0 lead in the first half before the Hokies stormed back to make this a contest.

With seven and a half minutes left in the third quarter, Vandy kicker Brock Taylor was brought on to try and nail a 54-yard field goal to extend their lead to 10 points.

Vanderbilt mistakenly took a delay of game penalty and Taylor missed the kick anyway. Despite the error, the Commodores were given a second chance.

Why?

Because Virginia Tech got flagged for having two players on the field, wearing the same number. Vanderbilt took advantage of the second chance and this kick gave the team a shot to win in overtime, which they did.

Also, check out this sick touchdown catch by Vanderbilt receiver Quincy Skinner Jr on the first play of the second quarter.

