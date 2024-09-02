The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.
By Justin Perez
Robert Morris defensive back Rob Carter Jr. gave his school some national attention this past Saturday. In their road game against Utah State, he pulled off the interception of the year.
This play can also be in the discussion for the most acrobatic play of all time.
With just 18 seconds in the first half, Carter intercepted Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes, who was taking a deep shot to try and get Utah State into field goal range. Carter proceeded to look up, jump in the air, and reach one hand out. The rest is history.
Yes, Robert Morris got blown out but who cares?