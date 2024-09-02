The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
By Justin Perez
Despite New Mexico's 0-2 start, I think it's safe to say the Lobos have their quarterback. Devon Dampier has played well over the first two games of the season. He's had a few bad moments but overall his play has been fun to watch.
In their late-night Saturday matchup against No. 21 Arizona, he was one of the main reasons why the Lobos gave the Wildcats a scare.
New Mexico held a lead at one point and only trailed by a field goal at halftime. Dampier, an Arizona native, had one of the coolest-looking touchdown runs of the week.
With just under five minutes in the first half, he took off to his right on an RPO play, faked a pitch, and then ran in for a 13-yard touchdown.
This was the play that gave UNM a lead. It didn't last but this was impressive.