Saturday Blitz
Fansided

The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1

The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.

By Justin Perez

Miami QB Cam Ward
Miami QB Cam Ward / James Gilbert/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
9 of 19
Next

. Devon Dampier. Sick Fake Pitch Touchdown. player. 507. UNM Devon Dampier . 9. Devon Dampier. .

Despite New Mexico's 0-2 start, I think it's safe to say the Lobos have their quarterback. Devon Dampier has played well over the first two games of the season. He's had a few bad moments but overall his play has been fun to watch.

In their late-night Saturday matchup against No. 21 Arizona, he was one of the main reasons why the Lobos gave the Wildcats a scare.

New Mexico held a lead at one point and only trailed by a field goal at halftime. Dampier, an Arizona native, had one of the coolest-looking touchdown runs of the week.

With just under five minutes in the first half, he took off to his right on an RPO play, faked a pitch, and then ran in for a 13-yard touchdown.

This was the play that gave UNM a lead. It didn't last but this was impressive.

511. Final. 39. 507. UNM vs. Arizona. 61

Home/College Football Rankings