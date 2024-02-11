The best era of football for every current ACC school
Looking back at the best era of every ACC football team.
By Justin Perez
Boston College Eagles: 1999-2010
Believe it or not, Boston College has had several eras with plenty of success. The most obvious and famous era of Eagle football was the early 1980s years with Doug Flutie and head coach Jack Bicknell. The most well-known moment in that run was the 1984 season which culminated with the "Hail Flutie" miracle against #12 Miami and a top-five finish in the AP Poll after a Cotton Bowl win over Houston.
The Eagles also had a four-year run from 1939 to 1942. Under head coaches, Frank Leahy and Denny Myers, Boston College enjoyed an 11-0 finish in 1940 and an appearance in the Cotton, Sugar, and Orange Bowls, respectively. In the early 1990s, future Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin had two amazing years in Chesnut Hill. In 1992, Boston College enjoyed their first winning year since 1986. In 1993, they shocked Notre Dame en route to a 9-3 finish. Dan Henning took over the next year and had the Eagles finish 23rd in the final AP Poll.
However, in my opinion, the best era of BC football was undoubtedly from 1999 to 2010. This is by far the most consistent era in their football history. This era saw three coaches, Tom O'Brien, Frank Spaziani, and Jeff Jagodzinski. While the aforementioned runs came and went, this run kept Boston College at a respectable level for a long time. After back-to-back 4-7 finishes in '97 and '98, Boston College made an impressive turnaround in 1999, finishing 8-4.
Then, starting in 2000, Boston College would win eight consecutive bowl games, tied for the third-longest streak in college football history. Boston College enjoyed twelve straight trips to the bowl season during this stretch. The Eagles also had five finishes in the AP Poll in 2001 and 2004 to 2007. The ladder was a top-10 finish. They also earned the honor of being Big East Co-Champions in 2004 and played in the 2007 and 2008 ACC Championship Games. The Eagles were in AP Polls for 57 weeks in this stretch.