The best era for every current AAC football school
By Justin Perez
UTSA Roadrunners: Traylor leads the way (2020-present)
The University of Texas at San Antonio has only offered a Division 1 program for 13 years. They began in 2011 as an FCS Independent and by 2012 they made the jump to the FBS level. They became a member of the WAC in the conference's final season in 2012 before being affiliated with Conference USA from 2013-2022. They then moved to the American Conference last season.
In the program's brief existence, UTSA already has an era of success. Ever since the start of the decade, Jeff Traylor has led the Roadrunners to four of the program's seven winning seasons. Traylor is a Texas native who came to San Antonio after serving as Arkansas' main assistant and running backs coach for two years.
Before Traylor's first season, UTSA only had one New Mexico Bowl appearance on their FBS resume. In 2020, he turned a 4-8 team into a bowl-eligible squad as the Roadrunners won seven of their eleven games, spearheaded by two winning streaks of three games at the start and end of the regular season. UTSA lost the First Responder Bowl to No. 16 Louisiana, 31-24. It was a good omen of things to come.
Sophomore tailback Sincere McCormick was named C-USA Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for over 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns. 2021 became the best season in UTSA history as the Roadrunners went 11-1 in the regular season. The year started with a 37-30 win over Illinois, their second win over a Power Five school. After a 7-0 start, UTSA became ranked for the first time, ranking 24th.
They would move up to No. 15 in the AP Poll before losing the regular season finale to North Texas. UTSA would still earn a trip to their first C-USA championship. Against Western Kentucky at home, UTSA would claim their first conference title in a 49-41 victory over the Hilltoppers. They would earn a trip to the Frisco Bowl but lost to San Diego State.
Sincere McCormick would win his second straight C-USA Offensive Player of the Year award and Jeff Traylor would be named the league Coach of the Year. Then 2022 became another double-digit win season for UTSA. After starting 1-2, the Roadrunners would rack up nine consecutive wins to finish 10-2. Their undefeated conference record meant that UTSA would return to the C-USA title game.
They defeated North Texas to repeat as C-USA champions as the No. 23 team in the country. UTSA would earn a bid in the Cure Bowl but came up short again. This time they lost to No. 23 Troy, 18-12. Traylor repeated as C-USA Coach of the Year despite a third straight bowl loss. Quarterback Frank Harris was named MVP of Conference USA after throwing 32 touchdowns.
Last season, UTSA moved into the American Conference and had a good inaugural year in the American. After going 1-3 in non-conference play, UTSA won their first seven contests in conference play. In the regular season finale, UTSA played against No. 18 Tulane for a chance to play SMU in the American title game. UTSA lost 29-16 but got an opportunity to play in their second Frisco Bowl
Against Marshall, UTSA would achieve a first for the program as they finally captured the school's first bowl win. The Roadrunners won 35-17. Linebacker Trey Moore was named the American Defensive Player of the Year.