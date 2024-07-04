The best era for every current AAC football school
By Justin Perez
Navy Midshipmen: Erdelatz, Hardin, and "Roger the Dodger" (1954-1963)
I mentioned at the top that Army did not have many choices despite the years they've played football. That is the same case with their biggest rival. The Naval Academy has had a long run playing intercollegiate football. However, long-term success has been difficult for the program to achieve. Many would choose the run from 2003-2019, under coaches Paul Johnson and Ken Niumatalolo.
That's understandable considering that the Midshipmen played in 15 bowl games, winning eight. However, that's not the highest the program has soared, historically. Enter the run from the mid-1950s to the early-1960s, where the academy played in four major bowl games and had the player that they are most known for(we'll get to him in a minute).
We start in 1954, when Navy was coached by Eddie Erdelatz. He had already held the position for four seasons but didn't have much success. However, in 1954 the team earned its best record since 1943 and won the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss. The team ended the year ranked fifth in the country. The next two seasons weren't as monumental but Navy still had a couple of six-win records and was still ranked after both those years.
In 1957, Navy once again had a banner season. They finished the year with a 9-1-1 record, their first nine-win campaign since 1926. During that year, they defeated four good opponents, including No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 16 Duke, and No. 10 Army. Navy accepted a bid to play in the Cotton Bowl, in which defeated No. 8 Rice. The Midshipmen once again was ranked fifth to end the year.
Erdelatz would coach one more season, in which his team finished 6-3. Before 1959, Erdelatz resigned as head coach due to him wanting an easier schedule. In his place stepped in Wayne Hardin. Hardin's first year on the job saw Navy go 5-4-1, their most underwhelming record since 1953. Despite his disappointing rookie year, things would quickly improve for Hardin.
The Midshipmen started 7-0 in 1960, which included a massive upset over No. 3 Washington. Navy earned eight regular-season wins and found their way to the first and only Orange Bowl birth in program history. Unfortunately, the team would lose the close 21-14 contest to Missouri. Despite the postseason setback, Navy would have their highest ranking since 1945, as they finished fourth in the AP Poll.
The next two seasons would see Navy suffer a slight regression. In 1961, the academy went 7-3, and went 5-5 in 1962. However, the 1962 campaign saw the arrival of a young quarterback named Roger Staubach. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer became the starter as a sophomore in 1962. In his junior year, "Roger the Dodger" would help lead Navy to an 9-1 regular season.
The team would start the year at No. 9 in the rankings before working their way up to the No. 2 spot in the rankings. They earned the spot, especially after their win over No. 3 Pittsburgh in late October. They would play No. 1 Texas in the Cotton Bowl. Unfortunately, Navy would fall short of their first national championship as they were defeated 28-6.
At least, Staubach would win the 1963 Heisman Trophy. Despite Staubach returning for his senior year, Navy would regress to 3-6-1 in 1964. Wayne Hardin would soon leave after the disappointing season and the program wouldn't make another bowl game until 1978. Along with Staubach being an All-American in 1963, Navy also had a two-time All-American end in Ron Beagle in 1954 and 1955 and another All-American in 1960 with halfback Joe Bellino, who also won the Heisman Trophy that year.