The best ESPN College GameDay signs from Week 1 at Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame
By Sam Fariss
ESPN's College GameDay is back and better than ever.
From Nick Saban's (somewhat explicit) takes on live television to Lee Corso's headgear selection, you can smell the college football season in the air.
This week, the College GameDay desk was planted in College Station for the Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish top-20 matchup.
As the morning unfolded, leading up to a noon ET kickoff, there were some truly great fan signs throughout the crowd.
However, these were the best of the best:
ESPN's broadcast genuinely started with a Texas Longhorns fan front and center, holding up a sign that called out Texas A&M for being the Horns' little brother.
It was a hilarious, jolting, and attention-grabbing start to the morning.
Texas A&M fans showed off their creativity
Obviously, almost the entire crowd were Aggie fans and they showed that they can not only be creative, but they're up to date on trends as well.
Apparently, the Fighting Irish are lucky but not demure, cutesy, or mindful.
While historical accuracy may not have been at the forefront of Aggies' minds, potatoes, and the famine, certainly were.
And, of course, Texas A&M had to come for the beloved Notre Dame character, Rudy:
Notre Dame fans held their own in hostile territory
While the Fighting Irish were clearly in the minority in a vastly maroon crowd, the Notre Dame fans had some great signs of their own:
Stealing a Texas-born legend for the Irish crowd is not just cold, it's downright cruel.
Last but not least, College Station may not be a destination vacation location but it is really, really great for Saturdays in the Fall.
However, some South Bend folks simply compared it to Texas Tech (Lubbock) but even worse, because it's humid.