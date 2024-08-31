Lee Corso upsets Aggie fans by picking Longhorns to win the National Championship
By Sam Fariss
The legend is back on the ESPN College GameDay desk.
After missing Week 0 in Dublin, Lee Corso has returned to his rightful spot on everyone's Saturday morning TVs, right next to Kirk Herbstreit.
This week, the College GameDay cast and crew traveled to College Station for the showdown between the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies versus the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Of course, the crowd was filled to the brim with maroon and white.
However, Corso decided to stir the pot early in the morning amongst Aggie fans.
"Final game-winner of it all is Texas versus Georgia," Corso said. "Texas wins the National Championship."
Then, much to the chagrin of Texas A&M fans, Corso held up both hands with his Horns up.
In Week 0, the College GameDay crew, minus Corso, picked their National Championship favorites
Like Corso, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban had Georgia in the championship game, but they had the Bulldogs winning it all.
Desmond Howard and Herbstreit picked Big Ten newcomers Oregon to finally win its first natty and Seamus, the celebrity guest picker, chose Notre Dame (maybe as a crowd pleaser).
Texas A&M and Notre Dame are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.