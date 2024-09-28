The best ESPN College GameDay signs from Week 5 at Georgia vs. Alabama
By Sam Fariss
Nick Saban's homecoming happened at 9 a.m. ET as he and the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew flocked to Tuscaloosa for the big-time matchup between the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.
The rivalry of the ages with the coach of all time in attendance (and his beloved wife as the celebrity guest picker), fans flooded the scene around the GameDay set, and signs were held high from left to right.
While a few Bulldogs fans sprinkled the masses, the signs predominantly (sorry Georgia fans) were praising Saban, Jalen Milroe, and the Crimson Tide.
Here are the greatest signs from ESPN College GameDay in Tuscaloosa for the top-four, Week 5 game between Bama and UGA:
Alabama fans showing off their wins (coaches, players, and trophies)
Even without Nick Saban as the Tide's head coach, Alabama still has one of the best head coaches on the scene right now in Kalen DeBoer, and Bama fans know it.
Crimson Tide fans even had to get a few jabs in at Georgia quarterback Carson Beck who will go toe-to-toe with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on Saturday night.
Some fans even made some... questionable decisions to make their way into the College GameDay crowd.
Honorable mention
Even Moo Deng (the wildly popular Thai hippo) is putting her money on the Crimson Tide this weekend.
Even the kids got a jab in to the 'Dawgs' with a little bit of grammatical accuracy...
Kickoff between the Tide and the Dawgs is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.