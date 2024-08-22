The best fan suggestions for a potential last SEC Championship Game tiebreaker
By Sam Fariss
On Wednesday, the SEC announced that, if necessary, the spots in the conference championship game would be decided by a tiebreaker.
This would only happen in the case of tied teams for the first or second place finish in the conference.
The official tie-breaking procedures would occur in the following order:
- Head-to-head competition results between tied teams
- Record vs. common SEC opponent among tied teams
- Record vs. highest placed common SEC opponent & proceeding through the conference standings among tied teams
- Win percentage of all SEC opponents among tied teams
- Capped scoring margin vs. all SEC opponents among tied teams
- Random draw
Yes, you read No. 6 correctly, the teams playing in the SEC Championship could be decided by the luck of the draw, literally.
Obviously, fans ran with their own ideas of how the participants of the conference title game should be decided:
Fans found places to easily poke holes in the conference's plan for the chance of a tiebreak and didn't hold back their ludicrous ideas.
While the SEC announced this tiebreak system ahead of Week 0, many fans were commenting that the conference may still change the process, similar to how Big 12 did in the past.
At the end of the day, the tiebreak process will most likely never get past the fourth step (D) because the odds of teams having the exact same point differential are so low.
However, can you imagine the outrage if the teams are decided by picking names out of a hat?
Also of note, the Big Ten will most likely rely on its own version of a tiebreaking process this season but has yet to release its conference's process.
After the blow back that the SEC has received in less than 24, the Big Ten most likely won't include the name-drawing option...