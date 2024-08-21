Brian Kelly mocks Lane Kiffin's Coco-Cola comments in press conference
By Sam Fariss
Earlier this week, Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin made an advertising blunder when he shared a few nutritional facts about his bottle of Coca-Cola.
Just a few days later, Brian Kelly, LSU's head coach, made a few quips at Kiffin's remarks and bolstered multiple Coke products at once.
Kiffin, after taking the stage at a press conference and noticing the Coke bottle at his podium said, "Does anybody drink Coke? You realize 130 percent of your sugar for the entire day is in this one bottle?”
Coca-Cola, a sponsor for both the Ole Miss and LSU programs, has a vast array of products, including their well-known, red-bottled soda as well as a sugar free option: Smartwater.
At the LSU press conference, Kelly walked in holding a Smartwater bottle and had a Coca-Cola on his podium.
“Just a shout-out to our sponsor, Coke,” Brian Kelly said. “Smartwater, great Coke product. Minerals, vitamins.”
Kelly uncapped his waterbottle and took a nice, refreshing sip, and then continued.
“It’s just great for you,” Kelly said. “It's refreshing, healthy, and Coke provides you all the products that you need, depending on what you like, and I love Smartwater.”
The two programs have a storied rivalry at the annual Magnolia Bowl but the two coaches don't seem to be taking themselves all too seriously ahead of the season.
LSU and Ole Miss are scheduled to face each other on Oct. 12 this season.
Ahead of Week 1, the Tigers are ranked No. 13 and the Rebels are ranked No. 6 in the nation.