The FWAA-NFF shockingly ranks Ole Miss in the top six, drops Michigan to No. 10
By Sam Fariss
Poll after poll after poll is being released ahead of the 2024 season and the Football Writers Association of America has finally shared its thoughts.
Unsurprisingly, the top four teams remain the same across the board. Georgia, Texas, Oregon, and Ohio State have dominated rankings all summer.
Another unsurprising guest in the top five is the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 on the FWAA-NFF Super 16.
After the top five spots, however, the writers had some surprises up their sleeves.
At No. 6, the Ole Miss Rebels clock in one of their highest rankings yet ahead of the 2024 season.
On the flip side, the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines, received one of their lowest rankings yet at No. 10.
Between the Rebels and Wolverines are the Penn State Nittany Lions, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Florida State Seminoles.
Georgia (38), Ohio State (11), Texas (2), Oregon (1), and Michigan (2) all received first-place votes in the poll.
The six remaining spots are filled by four SEC teams, including Missouri at No. 11, LSU at No. 12, Tennessee at No. 14, and Oklahoma at No. 16.
Clemson is the second ACC team on the ranking at No. 15 and Utah is the only Big 12 team represented at No. 13.