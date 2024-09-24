The Hampton Pirates outlast the Howard Bison in the Truth & Service Classic
Hampton's dynamic running game carries the day, leaving the Bison defense grasping for answers.
There was a lot of conjecture before the game on who had the better rushing offense between the two schools. If Saturday's performance was any sort of indicator, it would be an emphatic YES in favor of Hampton University and its quarterback-heavy run-pass option scheme.
The Pirates rushed for 293 total yards from scrimmage, with the bulk of that damage actually coming from the running back tandem of Elijah Burris and Ja'Quan Snipes. The latter ran for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 10 carries, with a huge 53-yard run coming in the 2nd half to put some distance between both teams.
Hampton's use of BOTH of their touted quarterbacks ( Chris Zellous and Malcolm Mays) seemed to confound the Bison's defensive brain trust all game.
Howard's own running game showed glimpses of how potent they could be for some stretches (Eden James led the Bison backfield, running for 107 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries), but ultimately didn't produce the results fans were anticipating coming into the game.
Passing game proves to be Achillies' heel for both the Bison and the Pirates. What does this mean down the road for both?
Simply put, this was a "3 yards and a cloud of dust" kind of game, sprinkled with some gadget plays and huge runs for good measure. The production from both teams in the passing attack was anemic for vast stretches of the game. Case in point?
Howard's lone passing touchdown came on a gadget wide receiver Option pass from Richie Illaraza to fellow WR Kasey Hawthorne. Starting quarterback Jaylon Tolbert had some moments, but not enough of them to compensate for the run offense not being as effective as it normally is.
A Tale of Two Game-Callers...
Hampton Interim Head Coach Trent Boykin and his offensive staff kept it simple, and within their offensive identity as a team; They ran the ball. All of the elements that make RPO-based run schemes great, were on full and complete display on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
The Bison defense was never able to really find an answer for making the right read, or at least putting more people in the box to force Hampton to pass the ball.
Whenever the Pirates did pass the ball, they went for chunk plays at the most opportune of times in the game. The lack of defensive adjustments made should concern Bison fans going forward.
Hampton and Howard both have substantial stretches in their season coming up. The Pirates officially start Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) league play this coming week when they face off with next-door neighbor William & Mary.
The Howard Bison won't see the start of league play in the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) until October 26th when they go on the road to face Norfolk State, but they see out the conclusion of their out-of-conference schedule, including games against Princeton (Ivy League), Tennessee State (OVC/Big South) and Sacred Heart.
Both teams still have the opportunity to make a big impact in their respective leagues. Stay tuned to Saturday Blitz for more content covering all HBCU Football at the NCAA FCS and Division II level!