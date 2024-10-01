The Indiana Hoosies' historic 5-0 start for the first time since 1967
How about them Hoosiers? The Indiana Hoosiers football team is off to an improbable start to the season. They're 5-0 for the first time since 1967. They have posted more than 30 points in each of their five victories.
When you think about Indiana Hoosiers, you think about the success of college basketball, but now this group of young men have something to say, and they're saying that the school has a great college football program as well.
Indiana went 3-9 last season. That's not going to be the same this season. What made this program find success this early on in the season?
Head coach Curt Cignetti
Cignetti does not believe in losing. He won’t tolerate it. He’s rebuilt programs and won everywhere. His leadership is nothing short of spectacular. He has not had a losing season throughout his head coaching career. That’s unbelievable.
During his tenure with James Madison, Cignetti posted an 11-1 record in 2023 and an overall record of 52-9, including a 19-4 run over 2022 and 2023. His success at James Madison earned him the 2023 Sun Belt Coach of the Year. His career spans 40-plus years.
Cignetti knows how to motivate his players and fire up the team with his pregame and halftime speeches. He’s all about business. He's laser-focused and never satisfied when you see him on the sidelines.
He probably learned this trait from working with Nick Saban, the greatest college head coach of all time.
He served as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama from 2007 through 2010. Cignetti was part of the Crimson Tide team that went 12-2 in 2008 and undefeated in 2009 during the championship season.
He studies and watches films. He’s one of those coaches who talks and walks the walk.
Transfer Portal
The transfer portal has been huge for college football. Indiana had success throughout the transfer portal. The team added 22 new players, many of whom are All-Conference players. By the time summer arrived, the team had a new offense, a new defender, and new exceptional team players.
CJ West and D’Angelo Ponds were some of the Hoosiers' significant additions. West transferred from Kent State, while Ponds transferred from James Madison and joined forces with Cignetti and his coaching staff.
So far, the transfer portal is paying off dividends for the Hoosiers.
Kurtis Rourke
We are seeing arguably the best quarterback in the Big Ten conference. The Senior is having a season for the age. It’s hard not to like or enjoy watching Rourke play.
He is dominating the season with 11 touchdowns, two interceptions, and 1,372 passing yards and is third in 90.2 QBR.
Rourke met coach Cignetti on a FaceTime call during the transfer portal. He was blown away and sold by Cignetti's resume and confidence. Rourke wanted to win, and he knew that coming to Indiana to play for Cignetti was precisely what he needed to do.
Indiana should be considered a Top 25 team, mainly because of how their opponents decimated them. Whether it's an easy schedule or not, the Hoosiers have done everything throughout five games. It’s impressive that the team has not trailed in a single game this season.
Indiana will face the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers are looking to improve to 6-0.