The internet is insanely jealous after seeing Michigan's locker room on College GameDay
By Sam Fariss
Yes, the Wolverines are the defending national champions, and yes, Michigan is the winning college football program of all time. But, holy cow, what a locker room.
On ESPN College GameDay, Desmond Howard returned to his old stomping grounds to chat with Michigan's new head coach Sherrone Moore and take a tour of the newest facilities on campus.
The segment included a sneak peek at Michigan's locker room that included everything from a Top Golf-esque golfing simulator to a bowling alley to a barber shop. Yes, you read all of that correctly.
Fans immediately went crazy on social media talking about how jealous they are of the players' space, even if they had no desire for a locker room to begin with.
Being able to say that you have a "cooler" locker room than an NFL team is quite a flex, even for one of the top college football programs in the country.
Of course the Wolverines are going to take every opportunity to get a dig in at the Ohio State Buckeyes, especially if they can remind their team every day that they need to take down their rival. And, yes, even the Buckeye fanbase had to admit that the locker room was pretty dang nice.
A few people had to make a joke of it, simply because the new digs in Ann Arbor are simply so cool that it's nearly unbelievable.
However, if you ask me (as a Duck fan), everyone needs to remember that the Oregon Ducks have all that and more in their track and field locker room, much less the football facilities: