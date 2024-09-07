The best ESPN College GameDay signs from Week 2 at Texas vs. Michigan
By Sam Fariss
The Texas Longhorns have touched down in Ann Arbor and so have the ESPN College GameDay cast and crew.
As fans eagerly awaited Lee Corso's headgear selection and looked through the crowd for a chance to see Kirk Herbstreit's dog Been, dozens of signs were aloft to bash on the opponent.
In a crowd full of Wolverine and Longhorn fans alike, these were some of the greatest College GameDay signs of Week 2:
Kicking off the show with a bang, Michigan fans couldn't help but bring up the discrepancy in national titles between the two programs. For context, the Wolverines have 12 national titles and the Longhorns have 9.
While this sign is slightly debatable, since Texas gave Nick Saban his only loss at home last season, the Wolverines also brought up Michigan's win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.
There's no doubt that Ohio State hates Michigan but who knew that the Buckeyes would go as far as to pull for the Longhorns?
While this sign wasn't at GameDay, you have to give the city of Ann Arbor a nod of respect for even its traffic signs holding up the Horns down.
Even the Michigan athletic department got behind the Ben Herbstreit hype and made the famous pup a media credential of his own.
The Longhorns and the Wolverines are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on FOX as the Big Noon Kickoff game of the weekend.