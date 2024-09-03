The internet never forgets, as FSU fan who reneged on dog-poo eating is quickly finding out
By Sam Fariss
People do all sorts of crazy things and make ridiculous pledges in support of their sports teams. From tattoos to dares and everything in between, there are special fans out there who live to entertain us with their blind devotion.
One such fan recently made a promise in support of his team, promising a little disgusting repass for himself should his beloved Seminoles lose to Boston College. Ah... the sweet taste of... dog crap?
Red Solo cups are very common in the South, but a promise for this kind of use may not be what that company had in mind for publicity.
The fan, known as 321nole or Gudge on X (formerly Twitter), swore that if his team lost to the BC Eagles on Monday, he was willing to go "hawk poo-ah" with a spoon in hand.
However, the now-mythical dog-poo punishment man has gone dark and the internet is in purgatory as everyone waits for him to pull through.
Following Florida State's loss to Georgia Tech in Week 0, the Seminoles' game against Boston College was pretty much ride or die when it came to their chances at the College Football Playoffs.
The Week 1 game also seems to have been the ride-or-die moment for Gudge's social media presence.
Once it became readily apparent that the Noles weren't going to pull off the comeback victory over the Eagles, Gudge's account could no longer be found.
When the world needed(?) him most... he vanished.
To fill the void as the world waited for Gudge's return, people took to X for their own takes on his nightmare-esque sundae concoction.
While the internet has its fun with not-so-sickening punishments for the possibility of their teams losing, they'll also be on the lookout for Gudge's return to the grid.
For Gudge's sake (and the sake of his stomach), I hope he remains in social media solitude until this all blows over so he can just live it down or he'll be... well... SOL.